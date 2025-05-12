Tory Lanez Reportedly In ‘Critical Condition’ After Being Stabbed In Prison

UPDATED — 6:01 PM 05/12/2025

The Hollywood Reporter has recieved a statement from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Deputy Press Secretary, Pedro Calderón Michel, confirming that Lanez was stabbed.

“At approximately 7:20 a.m. today, Daystar Peterson (BW0168) was attacked by another inmate at a housing unit in the California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi,” California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Deputy Press Secretary Pedro Calderón Michel said in a statement. “Staff immediately responded, activated 911, and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment.”



Tory Lanez got a taste of the outside world, but only to be transported to a nearby hospital.

The Canadian rapper was in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning when another inmate stabbed him, according to reports from TMZ. The outlet was told about the stabbing from multiple sources, including one in law enforcement.

While it’s currently unclear what the motivation was for the attack, one source revealed that Tory was rushed by ambulance to a nearby civilian hospital in Bakersfield.

This news comes just one week after the rapper posted a pic of his new, muscly physique behind bars, excited that his next album would supposedly be dropping soon. Obviously, his medical emergency will probably delay the project, but his injury is reportedly not life-threatening.

According to reports from The Shade Room, they spoke with a member of Tory’s team who confirmed the stabbing report and revealed that Lanez is “currently in critical condition.”

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the California state prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Despite already being behind bars, the rappers are still battling each other in court, with Meg accusing him of enlisting various bloggers to continue publicly smearing and cyberstalking her.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion won a new restraining order against Lanez after claiming prison wasn’t enough to end his “harassment,” including allegedly hiring and conspiring with others against her. She previously had a restraining order granted the year of the shooting, but it expired in 2023. At the time, Page Six reported that Megan emotionally testified that she still lives in fear of more violence from the Canadian convict, which led to a Los Angeles judge granting her request for a restraining order in January.