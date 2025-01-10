Megan Thee Stallion Wins 5-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez After Tearful Testimony About Shooting & Alleged Harassment

Megan Thee Stallion won a new restraining order against Tory Lanez after claiming prison wasn’t enough to end his “harassment,” including allegedly hiring and conspiring with others against her. She previously had a restraining order granted the year of the shooting, but it expired in 2023.

A 10-year sentence may keep Lanez away from Megan physically, but the Grammy winner claimed his alleged intimidation tactics didn’t end there. Page Six reports Megan Pete emotionally testified that she still lives in fear of more violence from the Canadian convict. On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge granted her request for a restraining order.

Megan Thee Stallion Secures New Tory Lanez Restraining Order After Testimony About “Psychological Warfare”

Judge Richard Bloom’s ruling prohibits Lanez from contacting or coming anywhere close to the “Bigger In Texas” star. The restraining order will remain in effect for five years, expiring on Jan. 9, 2030. Lanez (Daystar Peterson) will have another three years left in prison.

Megan appeared in court via video call on Thursday to explain how the nightmare didn’t end with his sentencing. The 29-year-old broke down in tears about how the traumatic shooting and aftermath still affect her.

“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it,” she said in court about the “violent and dangerous criminal.”

In the December filing, the “Mamushi” rapper said she suffered “repeated trauma and revictimization” due to conspiracies Lanez orchestrated with outside help. Despite previous claims that “the machine” used Megan to plot Tory’s downfall, he’s the one accused of pulling strings behind the scenes. “Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” the restraining order request stated.

Megan The Stallion Sued Milagro Gramz For “Conspiratorial Relationship” With Tory Lanez To Allegedly Harass & Spread “Falsehoods”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan accused Lanez of hiring blogger Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) for a “conspiratorial relationship.” She sued the internet instigator in October for allegedly “churning out falsehoods” and harassing Megan on Tory’s behalf. Gramz supported Tory in court at his 2022 trial, which ended in a conviction for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

In December, Megan’s legal team amended the suit against Gramz to include prison recordings that “shed light on Mr. Peterson’s conspiratorial relationship with Ms. Cooper.” The updated filing claims Daystar’s dramatic daddy, Mr. “Roc Nation you will crumble!” was also in on it and discussed his dealings with the blogger.

“In these prison calls, Mr. Peterson’s father—when he thought no one was listening— asked his son about payments to Ms. Cooper for her harassment of Ms. Pete: ‘How are they ever going to prove something like that?’” Mr. Peterson responded, ‘Exactly,’” the court documents claim.

Although Megan Thee Stallion secured another court victory, she’s still in a legal battle to protect her peace. The “HISS” rapper additionally accused Milagro of cyberstalking as a “paid surrogate” to advance Lanez’s alleged agenda of “psychological warfare.”

