Andre Power Brings The Link Up To Atlanta Alongside DeLeón Tequila, Inclusive Excellence Ensues

A spirited celebration of community, creativity, and connection pulsed through Atlanta’s El Malo nightclub as Andre Power’s The Link Up made its much-anticipated stop, and a BOSSIP bore witness to the celebration.

Sponsored by DeLeón Tequila, the Link Up’s ATL date delivered everything its name promises: a bold and intentional gathering where local DJs, cultural tastemakers, and music lovers came together to celebrate art, heritage, and homegrown flavor.

The electrifying evening featured dynamic sets from Mixup, DJ Brixla, DJ Smartt, DJ Trap, DJ Sasha, DJ b2b, and Andre Power himself, as well as a curated menu of DeLeón Tequila cocktails.

But we’d be remiss not to note that The Link Up is more than just a party; it’s a purpose-driven movement created by creative director and DJ Andre Power in 2021, as pandemic restrictions began to lift.

“Link Up started in my neighborhood in West Adams, Los Angeles,” Power told BOSSIP. “I live on Crenshaw, which is still a predominantly Black area, and at the time, people just wanted to be back outside. So I started this party to bring the community back together—reconnect people who haven’t seen each other and really been outside in two years.”

The idea was simple yet powerful, with Power creating a vibe that feels like home.

“I wanted it to feel like a backyard barbecue, like you’re in my house,” said Power. “The smells, the food, the drinks, the aesthetics, the lights—it’s all intentional. Not every party [you attend] is welcoming, so I made sure this one is.”

That sense of welcome and authenticity was fully present in Atlanta. Fueled by DeLeón Tequila, the night offered a safe and inclusive space where people of all backgrounds could link up, let loose, and feel connected.

“Something I didn’t expect when I first started the party was how inclusive it would become,” said Power. “It is a very safe space for every race, every background. There’s really so many different types of people who come out to this party, and they come with their friends and make new friends.”

While each city has brought something special to the Link Up experience, Power admits that one destination holds a particularly meaningful place in his heart.

“It’s a hard question, but I’m always drawn to playing in London,” he told BOSSIP. “I’ve done four Link Ups in London already—maybe one or two every summer—and there’s just something about the diaspora there. The Black and Caribbean communities, their style, their fashion, their musical knowledge; they’re all educated. The people who come to the London Link Up come ready to party. People spend their money, they come in sneakers, and they come ready.”

For Power, London nightlife brings a refreshing energy that resonates with his vision for the event.

“Outside of Link Up, it’s also my favorite city to DJ. Again, nothing against any other scenes, but there’s been a shift in what it means to enjoy nightlife, and London still gets it right.”

Through his partnership with DeLeón, Power is bringing the Link Up to cities nationwide. Each stop is carefully curated, giving emerging DJs a platform to perform, build their audience, and receive mentorship from Andre himself.

“I’m very intentional with every aspect of this party,” he said. “The venue has to have a certain energy. If I don’t feel connected to it, I just won’t do the party there.”

Atlanta’s event perfectly embodied that energy. With its rich musical history and vibrant Black culture, the city embraced the gathering with open arms and full dance floors.

Power’s upcoming stops include L.A., Philadelphia, and Toronto; each city set to experience his signature Link Up energy and DeLeón-fueled celebration.

From humble beginnings on Crenshaw to an international celebration of sound and soul, the Link Up proves that music and culture thrive when rooted in intention. Atlanta marked another milestone, and we were honored to join the toast.

