Nice Try, Blue Lives: Derek Chauvin Is Not Getting Out Of Prison Despite MAGA Petition, Minnesota AG Says

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Donald Trump is doing his absolute best to light every fuse on the dynamite sticks known as the United States of America. Bigotry, fear, and divisiveness are the daily agenda for this antagonistic administration, and they are shameless when it comes to the lows that they will stoop to achieve their goals.

According to Law and Crime, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had to address the ongoing petition by right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro and MAGA bootlicker Elon Musk to have Derek Chauvin released from prison and pardoned following his conviction for murdering George Floyd. BOSSIP previously reported on Shapiro’s ridiculous rant about how “the media” had Chauvin convicted despite hundreds of millions of people around the world seeing a clear-as-day video of the former police officer murdering Floyd.

Here’s what AG Ellison had to say about this racist request:

“I think they’re pushing for it because they want to agitate and outrage people,” Ellison told MSNBC about the pardon. “I don’t know if Trump is going to pardon Chauvin or not, but if he does, it doesn’t change his prison sentence. He still owes Minnesota 22 ½ years, and he’s going to do it either in Minnesota or somewhere.”

The idea that there would be a push to have Chauvin released after everything that transpired during the summer of protest in 2020 is not only offensive, but it’s bad policy. If you think people were “mostly peaceful” before, what the f*** do you think would happen if you were to release the most notorious police officer in modern history?

The question is rhetorical because they know exactly what would happen, and their rumored plan to enact martial law is contingent on public outrage and widespread violent protest.

For his part, Trump says that he isn’t considering a pardon for Chauvin, but he can’t be trusted as far as you can throw his fat a**.