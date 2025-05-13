Tory Lanez ‘In Good Spirits’ While Recovering From Being ‘Stabbed 14 Times’ In Prison

Tory Lanez is reportedly recovering after being stabbed multiple times.

Source: Johnny Nunez

The rapper’s team posted to Instagram on his behalf, letting fans know that Tory is “deeply thankful to God” after he was attacked Monday, May 12, at a California prison. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The aforementioned post revealed that Lanez was “stabbed 14 times- including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.” His team went on to say that, “both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus,” but, “he is now breathing on his own.”

The announcement continued: “Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.”

The Canadian rapper “also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support,” the post concluded.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to reports from AP, Lanez was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi at about 7:20 a.m. on Monday, according to Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Staff immediately gave the musician medical aid and called 911, and he was taken to an outside hospital, Michel said.

The prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the incident.

A Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022. Tory has maintained his innocence and his lawyers appealed his conviction, but in May 2023, a judge denied a motion for him to receive a new trial.

The rapper was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. His sentence is 10 years.