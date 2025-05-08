Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 94

Thirst trap o’clock

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by the star-studded Met Gala, Rihanna Rih-vealing her pregnancy with baby #3, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continuing its box office dominance, social media going apes*** over the hilariously unserious ‘100 men vs. 1 gorilla’ debate, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after kicking off her Grand National Tour with work husband Kendrick Lamar.

Presented by pgLang, Live Nation, and Top Dawg Entertainment, the 39-date Tour is dazzling fans with nearly 3 hours of era-defining anthems including “tv off,” “peekaboo,” “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” “All the Stars,” the hitmaking duo’s chart-topping hit “luther,” and many more.

“Oh, we’re doing a new thing,” said SZA during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. “We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane.”

Check out the full interview with Jimmy below:

The reigning queen of side missions, SZA also found time to drop a gem about Beyoncé in response to a viral video about the superstar’s thorough sample crediting.

“I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao,” she wrote, referring to Bey as “a generous QUEEN,” per PEOPLE.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Nicki Minaj and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Jayda Wayda, Kayla Nicole, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.