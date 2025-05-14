So Sickening: Halle Bailey Granted A Restraining Order Against DDG, Claims Rapper Attacked Her, Slammed Her Head Against A Steering Wheel

Halle Bailey has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, rapper DDG, after alleging a disturbing pattern of abuse, harassment, and intimidation, including a violent physical altercation that left her with a chipped tooth.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, The Little Mermaid star filed the request in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 13, detailing multiple alarming incidents involving DDG, born Darryl Granberry, beginning in January, months after their October split.



Bailey claims the violence began when DDG arrived to pick up their son, Halo. As she tried to discuss a visitation schedule, she says the rapper became irate, screaming, “Get out of my car, b****,” as she secured their crying child in his car seat. The confrontation escalated when DDG allegedly pulled Bailey’s hair, slammed her face against the steering wheel, and chipped her tooth.

TMZ reports that Halle submitted pictures of visible bruises and a chipped tooth with her restraining order request. In March, Bailey alleges DDG showed up uninvited to her home, entered without permission, and texted her a photo of her empty bed, writing, “now I know what u been on lol”—an act she interpreted as a possessive and accusatory message hinting that he believed she was sleeping with other people.

Just four days later, Bailey says another confrontation occurred when she informed DDG that she and Halo were sick and wouldn’t be leaving the house. She claims he verbally berated her, destroyed her Ring camera, and stole her phone, only to allegedly hurl it from his car window while shouting, “GO GET IT B****.” Bailey says she has Ring footage of this incident and has filed a police report.

Most recently, Bailey said that DDG harassed her during a Mother’s Day getaway in St. Lucia, where she was vacationing with her sister and son. That same day, Bailey went live to tell fans about insecurities she faced about her post-baby body while on vacation with her sis, but DDG apparently thought she was vacationing with someone else.

TMZ reports that DDG, apparently believing she was with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz, sent her links to social media posts making the claim.

In a message Bailey clarified, “not with any man out here. i wouldn’t do that, i have halo… please let me enjoy my mother’s day in peace.”

DDG Has Been Ordered To Stay Away From Halle, Not Post Their Son On Streaming

The court granted Bailey a restraining order requiring DDG to stay 100 yards away from her.

She was also granted permission to take their nearly 18-month-old son to Italy, where she will be filming a movie over the next two months. Additionally, DDG has been ordered to cease posting or live streaming about Bailey or their child, adds TMZ.



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.





