Halle Bailey Gets Bold About Her Post-Pregnancy ‘Mom Bod’—‘I’m A Little Bit Thicker Than Usual’

Halle Bailey just gave every mama out there the gift of honesty, and the internet is here for it. “Weight is sticking more,” said the mother to 1-year-old baby Halo before showcasing her “mom bod” and garnering praise.

Source: Jamie McCarthy

The Little Mermaid star is fresh off her Ariel era and deep into her new role: mommy to baby Halo. But just because she’s glowing doesn’t mean she’s not going through it like the rest of us. Over the weekend, Halle hopped on Snapchat to bless the timeline with a “get ready with me” for boat day, and sis got real about how she’s feeling in her post-baby body.

“gm! get ready with me for boat day and listen to me yap,” she wrote in the caption, swimsuit on, cover-up flowing, face fresh.

In the video, Halle opened up about something so many women can relate to but rarely say out loud, the insecurity that creeps in after having a baby.

“I’m a little bit thicker than usual,” she shared. “All my life I’ve been like 120 pounds, really skinny, and then I had my baby… then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight, so I felt like my body sort of snapped back.”

But now that she’s finally taking a break after months of filming, mommying, and being that girl, she admitted she’s “a little fluffy right now” and feeling some type of way about it.

“And then, now that I’m 25, I just feel like, oh! Weight is sticking more!” she said.

We feel you, sis.

She even revealed she got in her head about a cute beach TikTok she did with her sister Chloe. The video was fun, the vibes were right but insecurity hit afterward, and she asked Chloe to take it down because she felt “really bad” about her body.

Like the real one she is, big sis Chloe respected her wishes.

Let’s keep it a buck: Halle’s experience is all too common. A study cited by the New York Post found that 68% of new moms feel unhappy with their bodies post-birth. And 95% are insecure about their stomachs—95! The pressure to “bounce back” is real, but so is the struggle behind it. Breasts came in second on the list of insecurities at 43%, proving that postpartum body image is no joke.

But Halle wasn’t about to let that keep her from living her best boat life. She reminded herself, and her followers, that she’s been out here working on a “really cool f—–g job,” and deserved a moment to just relax, recharge, and release the pressure.

“I’m saying this to myself, to just enjoy the moment and not be too hard on yourself and let yourself live a little and have some fun.”

Halle also slid back on Instagram with some bikini pics from the boat, and let’s just say, the people were here for it!

“It’s a real body period. You are beautiful. Naturally,” one follower commented.

“And u look tf good! Grown woman body,” another added.

Even her influencer friends were in the comments, showing love. Draya kept it cute and simple: “Hot.” Joseline Hernandez dropped in like only she can with, “Woman bod 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Halle Bailey is outside, on a boat, in her truth, and we love that for her.

So this Mother’s Day, we raise a mimosa (or a baby bottle, we don’t judge) to Halle and every mom out there learning to love the new version of themselves. The body changes, the mind evolves…but the glow? The glow stays.

Happy Mother’s Day to the baddies who birthed babies and are still learning to love every inch. You’re seen. You’re celebrated. You’re still that girl.