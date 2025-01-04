Celebrity Kids

Halle Bailey And DDG’s Son Halo Took His First Steps On Camera

Published on January 4, 2025

The internet’s favorite baby is undoubtedly growing up fast. Halo, Halle Bailey, and DDG‘s son took his first steps, and his parents just so happened to catch it on camera!

According to TheShadeRoom, during one of DDG’s live streams, he and Halle were playing with Halo in the living room. Halle then held up a toy, intriguing her little boy. Taking his first unsupported steps, Halo walked over to his mama to retrieve the toy. As expected, Halle was overjoyed with her baby boy’s first steps. Her excitement spread to the room, including Halo, as he let out adorable screams.

DDG was also filled with excitement but admitted that he was also nervous. In a different clip, he says he didn’t want to let his son go, afraid he would fall. However, Halo is a big boy now! He completed the task with ease.

The news of Halo’s first steps comes just after his first birthday on December 22. His family celebrated baby boy’s birthday in style. Reuniting for the first time since their split in October 2024, the former couple shared many photos and videos of the celebration. As previously reported, DDG swung big and purchased a Ferrari for his one-year-old. Halle was a little more modest and sang Happy Birthday to Halo while trying to hold back tears.

Though they are no longer together, DDG does hope to have another baby with Halle.

“I do want to have another kid,” he said in a recent Youtube video. “But I will say this — I don’t want to have another kid too far away. Like, I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1. I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

He also admitted he hasn’t moved on: “No, I’m not dating. I haven’t ‘moved on,’ whatever that means in y’all’s sense. I’m just really focused on work — that’s what I be trying to explain to y’all. This week, I done linked with three girls — for work purposes — and I go on TikTok and I see y’all making edits like I’m dating this girl. Y’all don’t even know. I’m just working.”

