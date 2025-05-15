Give Them Their 10s! Ballroom Competition Champs Of Miyake-Mugler Star In ‘House On Fire’ On BET+

Category is: House on Fire!

Source: HOUSE ON FIRE

Three decades after Paris Is Burning brought the underground world of Ballroom into the national consciousness, a new series is ready to fan the flames of that legacy. House on Fire, an unscripted series from the legendary House of Mugler, premieres June 5 on BET+, offering an intimate and exhilarating entrance into to the glittering yet grueling world of modern-day Ballroom culture.

The eight-episode series spotlights the emotional intensity, familial dynamics, and fierce determination that define the chosen families at the heart of this subculture.

At the center of House on Fire is the House of Mugler, a celebrated name in the Ballroom scene for its prowess, precision, performance, and passion.

The series stars Yusef Williams (Yusef Miyake-Mugler), renowned celebrity hair assassin and House parent, alongside astounding actress and model Leyna Bloom and the dynamically delectable Exotic Miyake-Mugler. Also featured are prominent House members Brooklyn, Tati, Roz, Lolita, AJ, and Chanel, all carrying the Miyake-Mugler name like a badge of honor.

Created by Loïc Maes and directed by Matt Elkind, House on Fire explores the inner workings of a modern House, where ambition often clashes with loyalty. Viewers follow seven members as they navigate intense rivalries, mounting pressures, and the desire to leave a legacy, all while balancing personal careers and relationships.

House on Fire premieres exclusively on BET+ on Thursday, June 5.

Are YOU ready to give the House of Miyake-Mugler 10s across the board?