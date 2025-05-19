Channeling Malcolm X: These Modern Torchbearers Are Keeping His Legacy Lit

Channeling Malcolm X: Modern Torchbearers Keeping His Legacy
If Malcolm X were here to see his 100th birthday, today, May 19, 2025, there’s no doubt he’d be watching today’s world with one eyebrow raised and his finger firmly on the pulse of the culture. The question isn’t whether his influence still exists, it’s who’s carrying it, and how.
While Malcolm’s physical voice was silenced in 1965, his philosophies? Still speaking. Still resonating. Still being remixed into action—not just in protests, but in poetry, policy, playlists, and platforms.
In 2025, carrying Malcolm’s torch doesn’t always look like standing behind a podium. Sometimes, it looks like grabbing the mic, organizing a book drive, or flipping a system from the inside out. These are the creatives, commentators, and culture-shapers who don’t just honor Malcolm’s message—they channel it.
Noname: Revolution In A Soft Voice
Don’t let the name fool you—Noname has one of the clearest political voices of this generation.
Born Fatimah Warner on the South Side of Chicago, she rose to prominence in the indie rap scene for her poetic delivery and refusal to play industry games. But it’s her transition from lyricist to liberation-minded organizer that places her in conversation with Malcolm X.
In 2019, Noname launched the Noname Book Club, a community-centered project that distributes books by radical Black thinkers—many of them banned in prisons—to incarcerated readers. The reading list often includes texts by James Baldwin, Angela Davis, Frantz Fanon, and yes, Malcolm X. She’s not just reading him; she’s applying him.
While some celebrities pivot to activism for aesthetics, Noname walked away from the spotlight to build something off-stage. She’s been vocal about rejecting the commodification of Black pain and the capitalist trap of mainstream fame. Her discomfort with the celebrity machine—especially as it relates to state violence, Black capitalism, and political co-optation—feels like a continuation of the same warning Malcolm gave when he spoke about media manipulation and performative allyship.
Though her delivery is often quiet—spoken in breathy tones over jazz beats—her impact cuts deep. She challenges celebrity culture, calls out performative activism, and demands more of her fans and listeners, all while staying rooted in the communities she serves.
Like Malcolm, Noname isn’t for everyone. She’s for the people.
Killer Mike: Carrying The Torch With A Raised Fist
Michael Render—better known as Killer Mike—has long positioned himself as a modern-day griot, weaving together the threads of Black history, resistance, and empowerment through his music and activism. His reverence for Malcolm X is not only evident in his public statements but also deeply embedded in his artistic and political endeavors.
In a 2015 tweet, Killer Mike wrote, “Happy Malcolm X day. He has had such a profound influence on my life. He led me to nationalism…”
Killer Mike’s 2012 album, R.A.P. Music (Rebellious African People Music), serves as a sonic manifesto that channels Malcolm X’s spirit of defiance and self-determination. Tracks like “Reagan” deliver scathing critiques of systemic oppression, echoing Malcolm’s unflinching analysis of American society and its political theater.
Beyond music, Killer Mike has made economic justice his calling card. He co-founded Greenwood, a digital banking platform tailored to support Black and Latinx communities. The goal? Recirculate wealth, address generational disenfranchisement, and promote economic self-sufficiency—concepts Malcolm X stood on when he advocated for Black-owned businesses and financial independence.
Following his 2024 Grammy arrest, Mike went on The View and reminded the world, “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs—Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar.” Clearly, he sees himself walking in their legacy. Through his speeches, investments, and lyrics, Killer Mike has modernized Malcolm’s playbook—unapologetic Blackness, powered by strategy.
Mariah Parker: The Scholar In The Streets
When Mariah Parker—rapper name Linqua Franqa—was sworn into Georgia’s Athens-Clarke County Commission, they made headlines for placing their hand not on a Bible, but on The Autobiography of Malcolm X.
It wasn’t just symbolism. It was allegiance. Their work in public office includes advocating for wage equity, affordable housing, and community-first policing—modern fights Malcolm would have found familiar.
As noted by Teen Vogue, Parker credits Malcolm with shaping their political lens. “He spoke to the fire inside of me,” they said. And like Malcolm, Parker walks the tightrope between intellectualism and action.
Janelle Monáe: Dressing the Dream, Defending the Truth
Janelle Monáe doesn’t just show up to the culture—she shows out with intention. Whether through fashion, music, or activism, her messaging is always layered, and at times, directly echoes the spirit of Malcolm X.
At the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, Monáe invoked his name during a rallying cry that honored the role of women in civil rights history. “It was woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was woman that gave you Malcolm X,” she told the crowd, demanding recognition for Black women’s foundational role in movements that shaped America.
That same energy pulses through her music. In Dirty Computer, Monáe challenges America’s gatekeeping of identity and worth. On the track “Crazy, Classic, Life,” she flips Malcolm’s words when she raps, “I’m not America’s nightmare / I am the American Dream”—a direct rebuttal to his famous warning that for Black people, the American dream is a nightmare.
But like Malcolm, Monáe’s power isn’t just in what she says—it’s how she presents. Her style has always been a protest of conformity. Early on, her black-and-white tuxedo uniform spoke to discipline, dignity, and duality. In later years, she’s donned capes with political slogans, gowns honoring Black queer ancestors, and red carpet looks that center resistance over red tape.
She may sing in metaphors and move through Afrofuturism, but the root is clear: Monáe stands where Malcolm stood. Against erasure. Against silence. Against the idea that freedom must be earned instead of demanded.
Kahlil Greene: Gen Z’s Historian Echoing Malcolm’s Legacy
Kahlil Greene, widely recognized as the “Gen Z Historian,” has emerged as a leading digital voice in the fight against historical erasure.
A Yale graduate and the university’s first Black student body president, Greene’s content unpacks systemic racism, whitewashing in school curriculums, and media gaslighting—all through short-form video made digestible for Gen Z.
But Greene isn’t just teaching history—he’s contextualizing it, often in ways that mirror Malcolm X’s teachings. Malcolm famously said, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” Greene lives this philosophy out loud. While Malcolm gave lectures in Harlem and Oxford, Greene delivers digital info videos through Instagram Reels and TikTok, using his platform to reframe the past and ignite reflection in the now.
He challenges myths around Dr. King being “harmless,” political op-eds, and routinely reminds his audience that liberation isn’t won by comfort—it’s demanded through consciousness.
Greene may not wear a suit and glasses or speak from behind a podium, but his presence is powerful nonetheless. He carries Malcolm’s message into the scroll-obsessed present, reminding the next generation that history isn’t over—it’s just been hidden. And it’s on us to study, speak, and stay ready.
A New Kind of Loud: Today’s Torchbearers Aren’t Just Talking, They’re Translating
The legacy of Malcolm X has always been complex. He was both radical and refined. A man in constant evolution—from Malcolm Little to Minister Malcolm to El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz. Today’s torchbearers reflect that same layered identity.
They may not all lead rallies or deliver speeches at mosques. But they teach. They organize. They push. Some push buttons. Some push policies. Some push culture forward in ways that make us uncomfortable—but that’s the point.
The most dangerous version of Malcolm X was never the one on stage with a mic. It was the one who made people rethink what they thought they knew.
Malcolm X’s centennial isn’t just a date on the calendar—it’s a checkpoint. A reminder that the work he started was never meant to end with him. Thankfully, it didn’t.
His spirit now lives in open mics and protest chants, in city council meetings and studio sessions. Through every creative refusing to water down their Blackness. Through every organizer refusing to beg for freedom. Through every young person who picks up his book and finds their voice inside the pages.
When Malcolm said, “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” he wasn’t just talking about civil rights. He was talking about culture. And the culture heard him loud and clear.
