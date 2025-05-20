Skai Jackson’s Mom & Her Baby’s Father Deondre Burgin Respond To The Former Disney Channel Star Filing For A Restraining Order

The two people closest to the situation have spoken out following Skai Jackson’s bombshell restraining order request.

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024

Skai Jackson‘s mom, Kiya Cole, has shared a message following reports that her daughter’s restraining order request against the father of her child, Deondre Burgin, was temporarily granted. On the evening of Monday, May 19, Kiya Cole took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message, which came just a few hours after reports about Jackson’s restraining order request.

“Knowing truth will come to light and karma will do the job is always enough for me,” Cole wrote on her Story.

As we previously reported, the former Disney Channel star claims the father of her baby has been abusing her for more than a year. While the alleged terrorizing is nothing new, an alleged assault on Mother’s Day was the last straw for her, leading to her filing for a restraining order.

Burgin also seemingly responded to the news, taking to Facebook via his Yerkky Yerkky account to brush off the horrific claims in the filing.

“What the helly,” he wrote, adding three laughing face emojis and one mindblown emoji.

Burgin’s seemingly laughing at these allegations is especially concerning given the severity of Jackson’s claims in her filing. According to reports from TMZ, the actress filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging Burgin attacked her on Mother’s Day, as she was holding their baby boy, three-month-old Kasai. Skai claims Deondre grabbed her by her hair, slammed her head against a car window, and punched her in the face.

The Jessie alum also claims this kind of violence was the norm in their relationship, reportedly detailing a six-month period in 2024 when Burgin would abuse her on a weekly basis. She alleges that her then-boyfriend would choke and scratch her and slam her head into a wall, also claiming he damaged a bunch of personal property, including an iPhone and a television.

While she was still pregnant, Jackson claims Burgin demanded she drink bleach to kill the unborn child. She also claims he held her at knifepoint as he walked her to her car and threatened to stab her in the stomach if she yelled for help.

A court hearing has been scheduled for June 9 in downtown Los Angeles.