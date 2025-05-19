Skai Jackson Files For Restraining Order Against Baby’s Father, Deondre Burgin, Claims He Held Her At Knifepoint While Pregnant

Skai Jackson has filed a restraining order against the father of her baby, Deondre Burgin.

The former Disney Channel star claims the father of her baby has been abusing her for more than a year. While the alleged terrorizing is nothing new, an alleged assault on Mother’s Day was the last straw for her.

According to reports from TMZ, Jackson filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court this week. In the docs, she claims Burgin attacked her on Mother’s Day, as she was holding their baby boy, three-month-old Kasai. Skai claims Deondre grabbed her by her hair, slammed her head against a car window, and punched her in the face.

Sadly, the Jessie alum claims this kind of violence was the norm in their relationship, reportedly detailing a six-month period in 2024 when Burgin would abuse her on a weekly basis. She alleges that her then-boyfriend would choke and scratch her and slam her head into a wall, also claiming he damaged a bunch of personal property, including an iPhone and a television.

While she was still pregnant, Jackson claims Burgin demanded she drink bleach to kill the unborn child. She also claims he held her at knifepoint as he walked her to her car and threatened to stab her in the stomach if she yelled for help. Skai also says she has video to back up another alleged incident, when she alleges Burgin punched through a bathroom door and slammed her against a wall and “choked me until I could not breathe.”

Burgin has had his fair of legal trouble in the past and was arrested last month on an outstanding warrant. When Skai gave birth in January, he was doing a 90-day jail sentence for a parole violation.

In her filing, Jackson claims Burgin owns three firearms, including a rifle. She has asked a judge to keep Burgin 100 yards away from her, their baby and her dog, plus, she wants him to take a domestic violence treatment program. The actress also wants a legal child support agreement and for Burgin to cover all her legal fees.