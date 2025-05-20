Wack-On-Wack Violence: Ryan Clark Flames RGIII For Awful Angel Reese Take, Sage Steel And Emmanuel Acho Project Procyonid Propaganda

Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/Frazer Harr

The news cycle is robust this week, with the Trump administration continuing its attack on immigrants, the disturbing testimonies in the Diddy trial, and a rap battle between Joey Badass and countless other rappers. However, despite all the noise, nothing was louder than Ryan Clark’s epic takedown of Robert Griffin III over his egregious “criticism” of Angel Reese‘s reaction to a flagrant foul committed by white savior WNBA baller Caitlin Clark.

If you haven’t seen it, here it is.

This foul led to an overwhelming and obnoxious discourse about the two hoopers who have been inextricably linked since their heated college feud during the 2023 NCAA Championship tournament. There is clearly a competitive rivalry that might even border on animosity, but white empath Robert Griffin III took things way too far when he took to Twitter to write an egregiously erroneous encyclopedia entry about Angel Reese’s “hatred” for her caucasian colleague that heinously played into racist tropes about overly aggressive Black women.

Even if you somehow agree with RGIII, talking all this s*** about a Black woman with his white queen nestled in the background feels gross, and ESPN’s Ryan Clark was more than prepared to address the matter at hand in no uncertain terms.

“When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann and Dave Portnoy, as they poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain, and Caitlin Clark heroic,” Clark said. “The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. About what young Black women and athletes like Angel Reese have had to deal with being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom. If you’re RG3, when is the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what [Angel Reese is] dealing with? You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages you’ve been married to white women.”

He continued and noted that RGIII has made jokes praising white women as “milk” and accused him of going out of his way to denigrate Black women.

“You haven’t had opportunities to have those conversations, to educate you on what they’re feeling, what black women deal with, what they’re seeing when they think of a young Angel Reese, and the whole time that he’s mimicking Angel Reese and bobbing his head and moving his neck while he’s doing this whole piece, his wife is in the back clapping. When I worked with RG III, he would make all of these sort of corny jokes about milk and how much he loved it and how important it was and he always points out on social media the color of his wife’s skin, as if the color of her skin is what makes her special, as if the color of her skin is what makes her a good wife. ‘I’ve met the lady. I’ve had a conversation with her. I think she’s more than that, but it also leads to what Black women deal with a lot from Black men, who have chosen to date or marry outside of their race. ‘They always feel like they have to go the extra mile to prop up the woman that they’re married to or the woman that they’re with over Black women by denigrating Black women.”





RC’s response was widely praised by those with brains and understanding of words; however, not everyone is blessed in that way, and Sage Steele entered the chat to put her obtuse two cents into the conversation.

No shock that Sage is vouching for RGIII’s foolishness. She never misses a chance to be the grandstanding conservative contrarian.

If you thought this shady sports saga ended here, you would be dead wrong. In response to RC’s scathing truth-telling, RGIII called himself clapping back with yet another encyclopedia of a tweet.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the most annoying sports commentator in the game, Emmanuel Acho, couldn’t let the sun go down without inserting his flaccid race analysis into the conversation because he will always think of himself as the smartest, most balanced voice in the room.

What say you about the Angel Reese v. Caitlin Clark beef and the accompanying commentary? Air it out in the comments!