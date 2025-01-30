BOSSIP Exclusive: WNBA Phenom Angel Reese Talks Curating McDonald’s ‘Angel Reese Special’ & Paving The Way For Future Female Athletes

Booked and busy WNBA superstar Angel Reese recently chatted with BOSSIP about her “Angel Reese Special” McDonald’s Meal, and we’ve got all the exclusive details!

The last 365 days in the life of WNBA Superstar Angel Reese have been nothing short of a dream come true. Last year Reese dominated on the court in her Rookie Year in the WNBA. Off the court, she debuted a historic partnership with Reese’s, featuring a clothing collaboration with Kid Super. Reese ended the year with her foot on the gas, bringing home the “Style Influencer of the Year Award” at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

If you thought 2025 would be any different, you’re sadly mistaken. Reese is continuing to show what’s possible with “The Angel Reese Special” collaboration with McDonald’s. “The Angel Reese Special” will include a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese alongside a brand new BBQ sauce. According to a press release, the new BBQ sauce is “as bold as Bayou Barbie herself.

Luckily we had a chance to chat with Angel about the new meal and her fondest memories with McDonald’s.

BOSSIP Chats With WNBA Superstar, Business Woman, & McDonald’s Curator Angel Reese

BOSSIP: What was your initial reaction to learning you’d be working with McDonalds?

Angel Reese: I was so excited! McDonald’s is iconic. I remember begging my mom to take me to McDonald’s when I was a kid, and how I would do extra chores to earn my McDonald’s money for the week. Seeing those McDonald’s All-American commercials featuring some of the greatest athletes inspired me back then, and now, as an All-American alum myself, it’s wild to think how far I’ve come. It is such a full-circle moment to now have my own meal. Being the first female athlete to have a national meal collab with McDonald’s is such an incredible honor, and it’s a reminder of everything I’ve worked so hard to achieve.

B: What’s the story behind the meal, and who was the first person you told?

AR: The meal is really just my go-to order, so it was only right that I added my own flavor to it! I worked with McDonald’s to make sure it reflected me and the things I love, and we created something that I know fans will enjoy. The first person I told? My mom, hands down. She’s been my biggest supporter since day one, so I was super excited to share that moment with her.

B: All this has happened in year one of being a professional athlete what door are you most proud of opening for future women’s basketball stars?

AR: Honestly, just showing that it’s possible to be yourself on and off the court. I hope this partnership with McDonald’s shows the next generation of female athletes that we’re more than just what happens during the game. We’ve got a voice, we’ve got a platform, and it’s our time to step into opportunities that weren’t always there before. It’s about making sure the world knows women’s basketball and female athletes are here to stay, and we’re a force.

B: What’s your earliest McDonald’s memory from your childhood?

AR: Oh, I’ll never forget this—after my basketball games as a kid, my mom used to take me to McDonald’s as a treat. It became this little tradition for us, and it’s one of those memories that still makes me smile.

McDonald’s “Angel Reese Special” will hit stores nationwide on February 10th.