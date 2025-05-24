Trombone Shorty Loves The Kids! Legendary NOLA Dynamo Teams Up With Acura To Enrich Local Youth, Sheauxs Out At 2025 Shorty Fest 

Trombone Shorty loves the kids!

No one does it all quite like legendary NOLA dynamo Troy ‘Trombone Shorty’ Andrews who sheauxed up and sheauxed out at his 12th Annual Shorty Fest–a big, bustlin’ brass bonanza that brings the community together to preserve the future of the city’s rich music culture.

“Our favorite time of the year is finally here!” said Andrews in a statement. “I’ve been blown away by the time and work our Academy students have committed to since September, and I’m excited for them to put their talents on full display. It will be a special night as always.”

Powered by Acura along with the Trombone Shorty Foundation, Gia Maione Prima Foundation, and Tip-It Foundation, the electric event at the famed Tipitina’s is a spectacular blend of showmanship and skill that exemplifies everything we love about New Orleans.

And, if you didn’t know, Shorty Fest is the ultimate vibe!

At one point, we found ourselves in the middle of an epic battle between NOLA rivals Abramson Sci Academy and G. W. Carver High School–two of the best high school bands you’ll ever hear–that started in front of Tipitina’s and ended in the parking lot across the street.

In rousing moments that activated our inner-band geek, the dueling titans went jam-for-jam with a boundless passion that raised the stakes after each performance.

Other standout moments from the Fest included crowd-pleasing performances by Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue, Black Opry Revue, and The Jersey Takeover with Dogs in a Pile with a show-closing performance by students from the Trombone Shorty Academy.

Surrounded by budding talent, Andrews showcased every student who played a solo for the cheering crowd in a moment of pure NOLA magic they’ll never forget.

Founded in 2011, the Trombone Shorty Foundation aims to inspire the next generation of talented youth through music education, instruction, mentorship, and performance.

By honoring the proud New Orleans tradition of “playing it forward,” the foundation connects students with experienced teachers, tutors, and mentors who support their pursuit of a well-rounded understanding of New Orleans’ musical traditions.

Born and raised in NOLA’s storied Treme neighborhood known for its brass bands and burgeoning music scene, Andrews started playing trombone at the age of four before ascending to stardom as one of NOLA’s most prominent musicians.

With a dynamic team of dedicated professionals on his side, the Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist continues to mold the next generation of musicians by supporting their academic performance, offering music business education courses, empowering them to pass on their knowledge, skill, and culture by playing it forward, and more.

Ahead of their performance at Shorty Fest, we had the pleasure of watching students perform at the world-famous New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and rehearse with the Black Opry Revue at Downman Studios.

Dedicated to perfecting their craft, the talented group proved the kids are alright, especially in NOLA where Trombone Shorty is committed to helping them achieve their music dreams.

Fueled by positive energy from the Shorty Fest experience, we spent our last day in NOLA driving the all-new 2025 Acura ADX through the city.

The impressive compact SUV features a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, and AcuraWatch suite of safety technologies (adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and more) with higher trim levels offering a panoramic moonroof, ventilated seats, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

With 15 speakers (TWO IN THE CEILING) and next-level tech, it’s clear the ADX was designed for someone who appreciates innovative luxury in their everyday vehicle.

Overall, we had an amazing time exploring Trombone Shorty’s world which revolves around rocking crowds and mentoring youth at a critical time in our communities where Black kids are deprived of safe spaces.

Thankfully for NOLA’s young people, they can always count on Trombone Shorty to support their ambitions while leading by example as a true hometown hero.

For more info on the Trombone Shorty Foundation, click here.