FAFO: White Man Beaten, Robbed, Stripped Of Clothes After Yelling N-Word At Black Mississippi Bar

Source: Dwi cahyono

In America, you’re free to speak, but you’re not free of consequences. To that end, white folks are typically the first ones to f*** around and the last ones to find out.

According to a report by Fox13 Memphis, the C.J. Lounge in Marshall County, Mississippi, became an educational center for a white man who thought he could walk into the venue and call the Black patrons the n-word. He was quickly accepted into the school of hard knocks, an HBCU founded by a fed-up dock worker in Montgomery, Ala., in 2023

The incident was caught on camera for those of you who like to act like racism doesn’t exist just because Black folks aren’t being hanged from trees…as often…

Holly Springs Police (HSP) say that the unnamed Caucasian was punched, kicked, stomped, stripped of all his clothes, and doused with multiple beers as a result of his Ku Klux Klan-esque conduct.

“The guy walked in, and he was very aggressive,” said Miles Stone. Stone said he was at the club on Memphis Street late Saturday night when the incident happened. “Other guys in the area were listening, trying to remain calm. They asked him to leave quietly.”

HSP claims that this lounge is a nuisance, as officers have allegedly been called to the scene 30 different times over the course of three months that the club has been in business. However, Stone says that those calls ain’t got nothing to do with the price of tea in China and FAFO rules are in full effect.

“I’m not standing for anything like that. However, we have to live with our choices, and he made the choice to go in there aggressively, and he has to live with the choice he’s made,” Stone said.



In the illustrious words of legendary wordsmith Lil Jon, “Don’t start no s***, it won’t be no s***.”

According to WREG, the local police are very sympathetic to the white man’s cause. Shocking, we know.

“The victim, unfortunately, his jaw’s busted open, his eye’s busted. He’s just in a terrible state of mind right now,” said Lt. Colonel McMillen. “We’re trying to adopt some search warrants, get those done, and see if we can retrieve information from those social media accounts.

We truly hope this white man suffers a painful recovery and that those who attacked him sleep comfortably in their beds forevermore.