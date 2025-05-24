From ‘Hot’ To ‘Hard Pass’: Ashley Darby’s Ick Moment You Gotta See On ‘Love Hotel’ — ‘It’s Giving Lizard’

Ashley Darby‘s ick is front and center in an upcoming episode of Bravo’s Love Hotel! Fresh off season nine of Real Housewives of Potomac, Darby is apparently experiencing a serious case of ick while looking for love. In a first look at the new TV show, Darby sits down with RHOP castmate, Gizelle Bryant to discuss her dwindling romance with Ralph Mastrangelo.

For those keeping up with the always-entertaining life of Ashley Darby, her journey on “RHOP” often revolved around her tumultuous marriage to Michael Darby, which officially ended in 2024. After their very public separation and eventual divorce, fans have been watching keenly to see how Ashley would navigate the dating pool. Her decision to join “Love Hotel,” a new unscripted series promising to help singles find their match, seemed like a bold step into her new chapter. However, it appears not all connections are gold.

According to PEOPLE, Darby’s ick came up during a makeout session that left her with a full-blown with Ralph.

“We were at the bar, and I invited him back to my room. And we like makeout kiss, and it’s passionate, but it’s not that good,” she told Bryant. When asked why the kiss wasn’t good, Darby responded, “[it] was giving lizard.” “Ralph, I thought you traveled the world and you were hanging out with the bands and the roadies and the groupies,” Bryant stated in her confessional. “Like none of them taught you how to kiss properly? You too old for this, sir. You in your 60s.”

To get herself out of the situation, Darby told a little fib. She whispered to Ralph that she was on her menstrual cycle, in hopes of deterring him from furthering their intimacy.

“I actually wasn’t on my period. It just felt better to say that Aunt Flo came to town and blame it on her,” Darby revealed in her confessional. “Whether she’s actually been here or not she saved me from a lot of things.”

Love Hotel follows four popular housewives, Luann de Lesseps (RHONY), Shannon Storms Beador (RHOC), Darby, and Bryant, and their search for love. You can watch Love Hotel on Bravo at 9 PM ET on Sundays.