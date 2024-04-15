Bossip Video

Fresh off the heels of Robyn Dixon announcing that she’s been fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac, a report alleges that newbie Nneka Ihim is exiting the series after just one season. If this is true, that would mean that #RHOP will be down THREE housewives for season 9.

TheJasmineBRAND is reporting that Nneka Ihim has been let go from the Bravo show amid a reported cast shake-up. Ihim has yet to confirm or deny the news.

Ihim’s reported firing comes after TheJasmineBRAND’s owner spoke out about Candiace Dillard Bassett announcing her departure from the show, and alleged that Robyn Dixon and an unnamed housewife would be booted before season 9.

Nneka is reportedly the unnamed housewife she was referencing.

“The production, they are shaking things up with the cast,” said Jasmine Brand on March 25 while co-hosting Way Up With Angela Yee. “I heard that they’re taking away three people from the show. Allegedly Robyn Dixon is being put on hiatus, there’s Candiace, and there’s another person that won’t return.”

Without Nneka, Robyn, and Candiace, the remaining ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac would be Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, and Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Keiarna Stewart could also return as a friend of the show.

Nneka Ihim had a shaky first season mainly centered around her feuding with fellow Igbo Nigerian Dr. Wendy Osefo amid allegations that Wendy’s mom threatened to put a hex on her via a shrine.

She also showcased her fertility journey with her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim.

Before this news, Nneka chatted with fans about possibly returning for #RHOP season 9.

What do YOU think about Nneka Ihim reportedly leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac?