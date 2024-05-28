Bossip Video

Gizelle Bryant is “very happy” for her ex amid news of his recent engagement and she’s #RHOP reacting on Instagram.

On Sunday, Pastor Jamal Bryant announced to his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church congregation that he’s engaged to Pastor Karri Turner.

In the video shared on the church’s social media, Bryant is seen gushing over his wife-to-be whom he deems “amazingly beautiful and brilliant.”

He also shares that he got a message from God to pop the question to the fellow Pastor.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know,” said Bryant. “You don’t even know what God’s got for you… an amazingly beautiful woman, amazingly brilliant woman. The Lord said to me, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’ And I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife.”

He continued,

“I can’t tell you how happy I am, how happy my family is, how happy my children are and I hope my church is happy for me.”

Turner who’s the “Pastor of Cardiology” at New Birth, excitedly shared the news with her Instagram followers by flashing her engagement ring in a video.

“And the Lord remembered her. 1 Samuel 1:19,” she captioned the post.

As pointed out by TheShadeRoom, Pastor Bryant’s ex-wife Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac was one of the first to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations! Very happy for you,” she wrote.

“@Gizellebryant means the world to me! Thank you,” replied Pastor Bryant. Thank you so much Gorgeous,” replied Pastor Turner.

Jamal Bryant And Gizelle Bryant Reconciled, But Called It Quits In 2021

If you recall, Jamal and Gizelle Bryant tried to mend their relationship after divorcing in 2009. In 2019 Gizelle revealed that she and her ex-husband were back “dating” but things fizzled in 2020.

Their split came after former Real Housewife of Potomac Monique Samuels brought out a binder at the #RHOP season 5 reunion and accused Gizelle and Jamal of faking their relationship. She alleged that she had text messages from Jamal’s real girlfriend, a fellow Pastor who sent her texts and pictures of the man of God in her bed and even read out texts of the Pastor allegedly downplaying his relationship with Gizelle.

Gizelle was adamant that the viral moment did not cause her Jamal Bryant breakup and instead said it “brought them closer” before they ultimately split due to the pandemic.

“Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic,” she revealed to E! News. “I don’t think any long-distance relationship can really withstand not see seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

Congrats to Jamal Bryant and Karri Turner!