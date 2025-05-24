Diddy Do It Or Not? Jamie Foxx Fires Back At Rumors That Diddy Tried To Kill Him

Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight and shutting down the internet’s most unhinged theories about his near-death experience in the process.

Source: JC Olivera

During a Hollywood Reporter roundtable published Thursday, Foxx spoke candidly for the first time about the whirlwind of rumors that flooded the internet while he was battling a life-threatening medical emergency in 2023.

“I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke,” Foxx shared. “I’m in f–king perfect shape.”

But once he tapped back into the internet, things had gone completely left. Among the sea of speculation? A rumor that P. Diddy, Brother Love himself, had tried to take him out.

“[I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me.’ No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me,” Foxx said bluntly.

But while the Diddy drama made headlines, that wasn’t the rumor that really got under his skin. The one that sent him over the edge? That he’d been cloned.

“When they said I was a clone, that made me flip,” Foxx said, laughing. “I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These bitch-a** motherf***ers are trying to clone me.’”

Jamie Foxx Addressed The Diddy Rumors In His Comeback Comedy Special, What Had Happened Was

In true Foxx fashion, he didn’t let the nonsense go to waste. He turned the whole thing into stand-up material for his Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, including a few pointed jokes about Diddy, especially in light of the mogul’s mounting legal issues and headline-making arrest in September 2024.

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me,” Foxx told the audience. “I know what you thinking…Diddy?’ Hell no, I left them parties early.”

Foxx joked that he was always “out by 9” because something about those parties never sat right with him. He didn’t name names, but the vibe was clear—those events were not his scene, especially given the rumors of so-called “Freak-Offs” tied to Combs’ parties.

But let’s talk facts.

Foxx revealed the real cause of his health emergency was a brain bleed that led to a stroke. At the time, he thought it was just a “bad headache,” but doctors quickly realized it was something much more serious. His sister Deidra Dixon was told, “If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

Even after surgery, the outlook was uncertain. “We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life,” doctors said. He survived a medical nightmare, turned chaos into comedy, and kept it pushing.

That year’s behind him now.

Foxx has made a full recovery and is back in action, grateful and focused on making the most of every moment. He’s not just surviving he’s thriving, and making sure the record is clear: no clones, no conspiracies, no Diddy assassination plots.

You can now stream Foxx in the Number One on the Call Sheet documentary on Apple TV.