‘What Had Happened?’ Jamie Foxx Addresses Birthday Bash Turned Bloody Brawl That Reportedly Sent Him To The Hospital

Jamie Foxx reportedly rushed to the hospital for stitches after a fight at his birthday dinner, and he addressed the situation for concerned fans: “The devil is busy,” he said.

After a brain bleed had Jamie fighting for his life, he had every reason to celebrate another year of it. Unfortunately, while enjoying his 57th birthday dinner in Beverly Hills on Friday, the festivities turned into a fight. TMZ spotted the Jamie heading into the famous Mr. Chow restaurant with daughters Anelise and Corinne Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis. The family was all smiles before it seems like all hell broke loose inside.

What Had Happened Was… guests at another table were “rude and vulgar to Jamie,” according to a witness. It’s unclear whether anyone involved threw hands. However, when he asked them to cut it out around his family, someone reportedly threw a glass at the Netflix comedian.

Where is Will Smith when you need him?

A representative for Jamie told TMZ issued a statement confirming that the birthday boy’s night ended with stitches and the police.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands,” the spokesperson said.

We may not get more details than that now that the cops are handling this alleged assault. At least the They Cloned Tyrone star addressed the incident in his own words.

Jamie Foxx Speaks Out After Birthday Dinner Fight Reportedly Sends Him To Hospital

On Saturday night, Jamie Foxx responded to the hectic headlines and concerned comments after the alleged altercation. He took to Instagram with an inspiring message about his continued perseverence. If a coma couldn’t stop the multitalented icon, a little scuffle won’t slow him down too much.

“The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…,” he wrote.

In fact, Jamie is still rightfully celebrating the success from his comeback comedy special securing the top spot on Netflix.

“And huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’… number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…” he continued.

Thank goodness our fave will be Back In Action after a little time to recover while his stand-up has us in stitches, too.

Happy Birthday, Jamie Foxx!