He’s Baaack: Jamie Foxx Detailing 2023 Hospitalization In Netflix ‘What Had Happened Was..’ Comedy Special

After a year of speculation, Jamie Foxx is putting questions about his 2023 medical emergency to rest in an upcoming Netflix standup.

Last April, one of the most talented men in America, Jamie Foxx, suffered a medical scare that led to the general public not learning what happened or how serious the situation was. Jamie has briefly touched on the topic but has been tight-lipped overall.

As previously reported, the comedian shared that what started as a “bad headache” ended with him being “gone for 20 days” with no recollection of what happened.

According to an official press release, Foxx is ready to laugh and discuss the situation as part of his new comedy special for Netflix.

“What Had Happened Was” will be available on Netflix on December 10. It was filmed in Atlanta in October.

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” says Jamie in a trailer for the special vowing to set the record straight with humor and vulnerability.

The stand-up special will mark Foxx’s first stand-up since 2003.

“Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed (for) and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans. This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter,” the synopsis reads.

Hopefully, releasing this special is the final step in his recovery, and we can all laugh along with him.

Watch the trailer for “What Had Happened Was…” below.