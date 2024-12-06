Public Figures

Jamie Foxx Addresses Medical Emergency In Netflix Trailer

He’s Baaack: Jamie Foxx Detailing 2023 Hospitalization In Netflix ‘What Had Happened Was..’ Comedy Special

Published on December 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

 

After a year of speculation, Jamie Foxx is putting questions about his 2023 medical emergency to rest in an upcoming Netflix standup.

Jamie Foxx What Had Happened Was Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Last April, one of the most talented men in America, Jamie Foxx, suffered a medical scare that led to the general public not learning what happened or how serious the situation was. Jamie has briefly touched on the topic but has been tight-lipped overall.

Related Stories

As previously reported, the comedian shared that what started as a “bad headache” ended with him being “gone for 20 days” with no recollection of what happened.

Jamie Foxx What Had Happened Was Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

According to an official press release, Foxx is ready to laugh and discuss the situation as part of his new comedy special for Netflix.

“What Had Happened Was” will be available on Netflix on December 10. It was filmed in Atlanta in October.

 

Jamie Foxx What Had Happened Was Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” says Jamie in a trailer for the special vowing to set the record straight with humor and vulnerability.

The stand-up special will mark Foxx’s first stand-up since 2003.

“Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed (for) and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans. This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter,” the synopsis reads.

Jamie Foxx What Had Happened Was Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Hopefully, releasing this special is the final step in his recovery, and we can all laugh along with him.

Jamie Foxx What Had Happened Was Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Watch the trailer for “What Had Happened Was…” below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bridgerton Netflix Comedy Special Jamie Foxx Netflix Newsletter The Jamie Foxx Show

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close