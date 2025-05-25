NFL Rookie Travis Hunter Marries His Longtime Love, Leanna De La Fuente, Surprises With $700K Gift

Just when you thought his year couldn’t get any more epic, Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie Travis Hunter has become a husband, marrying his longtime love, despite previous fan criticism.

According to reports, Hunter married his fiancée, Leanna De La Fuente. The couple tied the knot just ahead of his first NFL training camp, and a month after being the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter’s meteoric rise has caused a whirlwind of headlines. From his groundbreaking flip to Jackson State to his Heisman Trophy campaign at Colorado under Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) and then becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter has been making moves both on and off the field. Now, with the ink barely dry on his draft papers, Hunter married his longtime girlfriend, adding a huge personal milestone to his already stacked resume.

According to People, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Athens, Tenn., on Saturday, May 24. The nuptials reportedly saw family and friends, including Hunter’s father, who was granted the opportunity to attend on supervised release.

Travis Hunter Married: A Six-Figure Surprise and Forever Vows

The wedding was reportedly quite lavish, featuring a romantic first dance to Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” and ending with a fireworks display.

But it was the wedding gift that truly set social media ablaze. A now-viral clip captured the couple unveiling a jaw-dropping black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800, a luxury vehicle with a price tag starting at more than $700,000. It’s unclear who gifted the —perhaps from Hunter himself to his new bride, but it certainly made for a memorable moment.

Leanna herself, who has been by Hunter’s side through his college journey, including his Heisman moment and the NFL Draft, has made headlines.

She previously defended herself on social media against critics who questioned her reaction to Hunter’s Heisman win, claiming she didn’t look happy for him.

“The things that I’ve seen people make up is truly crazy,” she said. “Because it’s not what happened, and I just think that people are finding every little thing and try to make it what it’s not. And bird-brained individuals are just accepting what they see online.” She added, “This is making me so mad, because everyone who knows me knows that I support Travis in every win, everything that he does because I truly, truly love that man. He is perfect in my eyes.”

Hunter himself even shut down the haters.

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Travis reportedly stated on a Twitch stream. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

he couple’s love story began in 2022 after meeting online. Leanna stated in a YouTube video that he slid into her DMs, but she ignored him at first, citing that he wasn’t her type. However, two months later, she responded, and they became friends. After needing a date for a friend’s birthday party, the two began dating.

“Finally, I had to go to a friend’s birthday dinner and I didn’t want to go by myself, so he was like, ‘Oh I’ll go with you.” He went with me and then we were in love,” she stated on a YouTube stream.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2024. Leanna, who graduated from Kennesaw State University in just two years, has been a constant presence, sharing glimpses of their journey on their joint YouTube channel.

As Hunter prepares to join the Jacksonville Jaguars’ training camp, which begins July 14, he does so as a married man, entering this new chapter of his career with his lifelong partner by his side.

Congratulations to the happy couple!