Athletes

Travis Hunter Wins The 2024 Heisman Trophy

Well Deserved: Travis Hunter Wins The 2024 Heisman Trophy Award In Closest Race Since 2009

Published on December 15, 2024

Heisman -COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 14 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Heisman Trophy Award – Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After a year of high-level execution on offense and defense for the Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter secures the Heisman trophy.

When Travis Hunter committed to Jackson State University, a shock wave was sent throughout college football. Former Alabama Coach Nick Saban accused Deion Sanders of allegedly paying Hunter. Others suggested Hunter was wasting his talent and ruining his NFL chances.

Four years later, Travis, alongside the Sanders Family, transformed Boulder, Colorado, into the place to be.

Last night Hunter proved the gamble on himself and Coach Prime paid off as he won the Heisman Trophy. According to Yahoo, it was the closest race for the prize since 2009. Hunter earned 552 of the 901 first-place votes while Ashton Jeanty brought in 309.

Jeanty would secure the fan vote which was announced on the broadcast.

Hunter accepted the award while his mom, Coach Prime, his fiancé, Shedeur Sanders, and Lil Wayne watched from the front row. Hunter has one last game left for the Buffaloes and promises to end his time with Prime and Shedeur like it started, with a bang.

You can watch Travis Hunter’s emotional acceptance speech below.

