Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, & Dillon Gabriel Revealed As 2024 Heisman Award Finalist

The 2024 Heisman finalists have been revealed, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, and Dillion Gabriel heading to NYC.

The 2024-2025 college football season has been nothing sort of pure chaos and drama yet we wouldn’t want it any other way. The first year of the expanded playoff format has given hope to schools like Indiana and Bosie State yet ended the post-season dreams for familiar faces like Alabama.

Before we can all tweet snarky comments about how the College Football Playoff Committee got it wrong the Heisman Ceremony is up next.

According to ESPN, as expected Colorado’s two-player Travis Hunter and Bosie ST. RB Ashton Jeanty both are headed to NYC. Also, Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami QB Cam Ward round out the finalists as expected underdogs. The entire Heisman argument this year has focused on Hunter and Jeanty while Gabriel has taken Oregon to the #1 seed in college football.

Gabriel holds a 73.2% completion rate which is second in the nation and a career touchdown record of 187 which is the highest in NCAA history. Hunter is the Big 12 defensive player of the year with 92 receptions, 14 receiving touchdowns, and 1,152 yards.

Jeanty is the fourth-highest single-season FBS rusher in history with 2,497 this year. Ward is the Associated Press offensive player of the year and leads the nation with 36 passing touchdowns. You can watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony live on ESPN this Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

However, if you have an ESPN+ subscription you will be able to livestream the ceremony in the app.