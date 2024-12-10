Sports

Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, & More Named Heisman Award Finalist

Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, & Dillon Gabriel Revealed As 2024 Heisman Award Finalist

Published on December 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 heisman finalist

Source: Getty Images / Getty

The 2024 Heisman finalists have been revealed, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, and Dillion Gabriel heading to NYC.

The 2024-2025 college football season has been nothing sort of pure chaos and drama yet we wouldn’t want it any other way. The first year of the expanded playoff format has given hope to schools like Indiana and Bosie State yet ended the post-season dreams for familiar faces like Alabama.

Before we can all tweet snarky comments about how the College Football Playoff Committee got it wrong the Heisman Ceremony is up next.

Related Stories

According to ESPN, as expected Colorado’s two-player Travis Hunter and Bosie ST. RB Ashton Jeanty both are headed to NYC. Also, Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami QB Cam Ward round out the finalists as expected underdogs. The entire Heisman argument this year has focused on Hunter and Jeanty while Gabriel has taken Oregon to the #1 seed in college football.

Gabriel holds a 73.2% completion rate which is second in the nation and a career touchdown record of 187 which is the highest in NCAA history. Hunter is the Big 12 defensive player of the year with 92 receptions, 14 receiving touchdowns, and 1,152 yards.

Jeanty is the fourth-highest single-season FBS rusher in history with 2,497 this year. Ward is the Associated Press offensive player of the year and leads the nation with 36 passing touchdowns. You can watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony live on ESPN this Saturday, December 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

However, if you have an ESPN+ subscription you will be able to livestream the ceremony in the app.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Deion Sanders heisman Heisman Award Heisman Trophy Newsletter Oregon Ducks Travis Hunter

More from Bossip
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
8 Items

Trick Or Treat Mardis Gras & A Pajama Jammy Jam — Inside The Epic Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage

Ellie The Elephant x Mary J. Blige

What’s The 411? Ellie The Elephant Puts Thigh-High Boots On The Ground For An Epic Mary J. Blige Tribute

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close