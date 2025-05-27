Reality TV Stars

AD Smith & Ollie Sutherland Are Expecting Their First Baby

LIB Baby! ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars AD Smith & Ollie Sutherland Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Published on May 27, 2025

Another Love Is Blind baby is on the way!

Love Is Blind Season 8 Reunion
Source: Netflix

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland—who both appeared on separate seasons of the Netflix reality show—revealed on Sunday, May 25, that they are expecting their first baby together. This news comes shortly after the couple confirmed their relationship and announced their engagement in March.

The happy couple announced the big news via a joint Instagram post, posting a video that ends with the pair revealing AD’s pregnancy.

The clip shows the two reality TV stars walking toward each other and then holding hands, flashing huge smiles at one another every time they make eye contact. As they take a walk together, both wearing all white, they share a few sweet moments, including a kiss and AD stopping to straighten her fiancé’s collar.

The video ends with the big reveal as the pair turns toward the camera and both rest their hands on Smith’s baby bump. The clip concludes as the couple shares more kisses while AD holds up their sonogram behind Ollie’s back.

In the caption, Smith shared a sentimental quote, writing: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”

AD and Ollie announced their engagement during the season 8 reunion of Love Is Blind back in March. The couple first met while filming season 3 of Perfect Match, which is set to premiere this summer. After filming wrapped, they fueled romance rumors after being spotted at an intimate dinner together in Mexico, though they never publicly confirmed their romance until the big reveal at the reunion.

“You’re my best friend, you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you,” Ollie said in video footage from his proposal shown at the reunion, according to People. “Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.”

He got down on one knee and popped the question as AD squealed with excitement and said “yes” before the couple shared a kiss.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their next big chapter!

