Congratulations! ‘Love Is Blind’ Fan Faves Lauren & Cameron Expecting Their First Child

Congrats are in order for a fan-favorite Love Is Blind couple!

Source: Carol Lee Rose

Nearly five years after they first captured the hearts of millions as one of the most enduring couples from Love Is Blind, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton have announced that they are expecting their first child!

The couple, who met and married during season one of Netflix’s social experiment-turned-cultural phenomenon, confirmed the news to People alongside a movie-trailer style Instagram video. In it, the couple embarks on “Operation Baby,” and Lauren self-administers IVF shots before confirming the big news.

“After years of hope, love finds a new form,” a narrator said in the video. “This fall, a new chapter begins,” they added as the couple showcased their positive pregnancy test and a baby Hamilton onesie.

Lauren & Cameron Are Expecting After Trying For Four Years

The happy couple who’ve been legally married since 2018 told People about their pregnancy journey, revealing that they tried for four years before getting their baby blessing.

“We were counting down the day till we could test because we did IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Cameron told People, reflecting on the long-awaited milestone. “We knew, okay, this is the day that we’re going to do the test. Of course, we’re going in for a blood test later that day, but we couldn’t wait any longer.”

Source: Paras Griffin

What followed was a moment years in the making—and one neither will forget.

“We did the classic test and we both went into the bathroom to look at the Clearblue test and it was face down,” Cameron continued. “We flipped it over. We saw the word pregnant, and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a…” “A relief,” added Lauren. “Because, well, we’ve taken a few pregnancy tests and when you use the ones with the lines, it could be anxiety driven because it’s like, ‘Is that what I think?’ So seeing the word pregnant, it was amazing. We just looked at each other. I fell to my knees and cried.”

Lauren also noted that the timing was bittersweet, considering that she lost her father in December.

“I lost my father [at] Christmas of last year,” she shared. “And so we took this test the end of January, beginning of February, so this was literally light in the darkness. This was like, wow. The spark that my whole family needed. We’ve been trying for a long time.” “It was a little bittersweet because my dad’s not here physically to be with us, but we know that he’s watching over us,” she added. “So it was just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this.’ We just felt so blessed, so grateful and happy, excited. Then it hit like, ‘We’re going to be parents. Oh my God.’”

Prior to the announcement, Lauren and Cameron opened up on their The Love Seat podcast about their difficult IVF journey, noting that they fielded countless comments from people wondering when they’d expand their family, not knowing that they were struggling to conceive.

Cameron also became emotional when reflecting on Lauren going through the IVF process.

“When I saw what you were going through in terms of of taking the medications, doing the daily shots, knowing that IVF and all this stuff wasn’t really something that you naturally wanted to do but you did it for me—you showed me a new level of love that I’d never seen before,” he said.