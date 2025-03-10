Reality Romance: ‘Love Is Blind’ Baddie AD Smith Engaged To British Bruv Ollie Sutherland After Meeting On ‘Perfect Match’

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland have both found their perfect match!

The reality stars–who appeared on Love Is Blind Season 6 and Season 1 of Love Is Blind: UK, respectively–announced their engagement during the Season 8 reunion of the Netflix series on Sunday, March 9.

The couple met while filming Season 3 of Perfect Match, which is set to premiere in summer 2025. After filming wrapped, the pair fueled romance rumors after being spotted at an intimate dinner together in Mexico. Though they never publicly confirmed their romance, they shocked fans when they made an appearance together on the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion on Sunday.

The couple made their way to the reunion stage, opening up about their lives together in anticipation for their appearance on Perfect Match. They followed that up by introducing a promo for the upcoming season of the Netflix show before the video showed Ollie leading AD to another location on the beach and surprising her with a romantic proposal.

“You’re my best friend, you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you,” he said before getting down on one knee. “Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.”

After he popped the question, AD excitedly said “yes” before kissing her new fiancé. Back at the reunion, AD admitted she was “so surprised” by the proposal, which Ollie said he had been planning “for months.”

AD was a fan favorite following her appearance on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. After leaving the pods engaged to Clay Gravesande, the pair ended up breaking up after he said “I don’t” at the altar. Despite saying she would change nothing about their journey, when asked whether she would give Clay another chance, AD quickly shut it down.

Gravesande made a statement about the engagement via Hollywood Unlocked, wishing his ex nothing but the best.

“I’m truly happy for A.D. and wish her nothing but love and happiness in this next chapter of her life,” his statement began. “Our journey together was meaningful, and I’m grateful for the lessons and growth that came from it. I’m excited to see her stepping into this new season with someone who makes her happy, and I genuinely wish them both the very best.”

Ollie appeared on Love Is Blind: UK, where he developed a connection and got engaged to Demi Brown. After facing their fair share of roadblocks, they made it to the altar, but when it came time to exchange vows, Demi ultimately said, “I do not.”

Now, following some rejections, both AD and Ollie found their perfect match. Congrats to the happy couple!