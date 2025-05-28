Celebrity

Victoria Monét Finally Confirms Stormzy Romance

Victoria Monét Finally Confirms Stormzy Romance 7 Months After They Were Spotted Smooching: ‘He’s A Really Special Guy’

Published on May 28, 2025

Victoria Monét is breaking her silence on a long-rumored relationship with Stormzy, which comes months after the pair were spotted kissing at the airport.

Source: Monica Schipper / Dimitrios Kambouris

During a recent appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the “On My Mama” singer confirmed the rumors that she’s dating Stormzy.

“He’s a really special guy,” she told Palmer. “I have so much respect for him and I got to learn more about him by dating him.”

While this is the first time Monét has spoken publicly about their relationship, it’s not exactly clear if they’re still dating—especially since the Grammy-winner seems to be talking about their relationship in the past tense. The idea that they’re no longer together is further fueled by just how quickly Monét tries to change the subject, telling Keke they’ll “have to talk” more after the cameras cut.

Regardless of their status now, this admission from Victoria marks the first confirmation of their relationship since rumors first started swirling back in October. At the time, the artists were spotted packing on the PDA at London’s Heathrow Airport, per photos shared exclusively by The Sun.

The surprising sighting came just a few weeks after Monét confirmed her split from longtime partner John Gaines, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter, Hazel. When they announced their breakup, the former couple revealed they’d actually been broken up for almost a year.

In their statement, the pair admitted they “thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths,” but ultimately decided to “be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.”

The airport PDA also followed Stormzy’s breakup from TV host Maya Jama, which the pair confirmed a few months prior. The former couple previously dated from 2014 to 2019 before rekindling their romance in 2022.

“We’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup,” Stormzy and Maya wrote, per the BBC. “But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.”

After both recently leaving such public relationships, it’s no secret why Monét and Stormzy wanted to keep their relationship under wraps.

