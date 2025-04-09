That Was Fast! Keke Palmer Seemingly Scraps Jonathan Majors Interview Amid Swift Social Scrutiny

A pre-recorded interview between Keke Palmer and Jonathan Majors might not be released now that the actress has seemingly scrapped it amid swift social media backlash.

Last week, fans of the Nope actress noticed on the Wondry app that there was an episode description for a forthcoming interview on Baby, This Is KeKe Palmer with Majors, the embattled Magazine Dreams star.

“Accountability. It’s a loaded word, right?” read the synopsis for the episode with an April 8 release date. “We’re living in a time where we want real accountability—especially for things men have gotten away with for far too long. At the same time, finding forgiveness feels harder than ever, and we’re still figuring out what true accountability even looks like.” “Today, we’re sitting down with Jonathan Majors to talk about what life has looked like after being convicted of harassment and assault. This conversation isn’t here to give you all the answers—it’s complicated, it’s messy—but hopefully, it brings us a little closer to understanding the complex emotional landscape of the time we’re living through,” the episode description added.

The podcast was recorded amid Majors’ press tour, his first since his 2023 harassment and assault conviction.

Social Media Slammed Palmer For Speaking With The Actor

A Baby, This Is Keke Palmer teaser also surfaced featuring Palmer and Majors playing a game of “This or That” in which the actress asks him whether he’d prefer “owning the past” or “rewriting the future.”

“History in general or me personally?” asks Majors. “Any of it, you’re concept of it, maybe around time. Oh my gosh, I’ve been so into time lately,” says Palmer.

He then answered a question about whether he’d star in a romcom with his wife Meagan Good or in a buddy cop film with his friend Michael B. Jordan.

“I gotta go with my baby,” he says after contemplating starring alongside his Creed co-star, MBJ.

A Wondry+ subscriber who listened to the episode before it was scrapped, also recapped the podcast noting that Majors and Palmer discussed his wedding, his initial relationship with Meagan Good, his recent childhood sexual assault admission, and his “Coretta” comments.

Keke’s interview with Jonathan Majors has been swapped out for her sit-down with Kash Doll.

