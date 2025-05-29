'The Chi' Season 7 Clip: Emmett Breaks Up An Awkward Moment
‘The Chi’ Season 7 Exclusive Clip: Emmett Breaks Up An Awkward Baby Shower Moment Between Kiesha & Tiff
A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, May 30, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Emmett breaking up an awkward moment between his baby mamas at their joint baby shower.
In the clip below, Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) see things differently on parenting EJ.
Kiesha is, of course, watching Tiff’s son with Emmet as she continues to mourn Rob’s death, but she thinks he might be confused by the circumstances.
EJ asks to play a video game, and Tiff grants him permission, but Kiesha disagrees and says he should play with kids.
“I just don’t want him getting confused,” says Kiesha about their different parenting styles. “Confused about what?” asks Tiff. “I think you’re the one who’s confused.”
The girls continue to bicker, and Tiff calls her solo pregnancy hell, while likening Kiesha’s to “heaven” with Emmett—and he magically appears to unknowingly break the tension as only he can.
“What’s wrong, daddy’s here!” says the always ridiculous dad.
Take an exclusive look below!
About The Chi Season 7
In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties, and fierce new rivalries, all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.
This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.
The all-new episode of The CHI streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime.
