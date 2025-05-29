Celebrity Kids

Eddie Murphy's Son & Martin Lawrence's Daughter Got Married

From Co-Stars To In-Laws: Eddie Murphy Reveals His Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Tied The Knot

Published on May 29, 2025

Eddie Murphy has revealed that his son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are officially married, making the longtime co-stars and friends in-laws.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"
Source: Steve Granitz

The Coming 2 America star talked to Jennifer Hudson about the wedding on Thursday (May 29)’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The famous father dropped some of the details surrounding his son, Eric, and Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, getting married, saying the pair just wanted a private, low-key celebration.

“Actually, they got married, like, two weeks ago,” Murphy said about their kids. “They went off…Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

Murphy then confirmed that he and Lawrence—his costar in multiple projects including Boomerang and Life—are now related by marriage.

“Yeah, we’re in-laws,” he said. “And he doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now.”

The actor and comedian, who is a father of 10, had previously said that Lawrence would have to pick up the tab if Eric and Jasmin ever did tie the knot. Because it’s traditional to have the bride’s family pay for the nuptials, Murphy clearly liked being able to pin that responsibility on his co-star.

“Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it,” Lawrence revealed back in December on iHeartRadio’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “He said I gotta pay for it, ’cause he paid for his last daughter’s wedding—like the last six weddings—but he said it’s my turn now.”

Eric and Jasmin first started dating in 2021, and they announced their engagement in November 2024. The couple didn’t wait long to tie the knot, getting married in early May, according to Murphy. He also said that nobody was at the ceremony besides the couple and the preacher.

“No, they didn’t have a wedding. They went off and they got married at the church,” he told Husdon. “They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we’ll have like a big party or something.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

