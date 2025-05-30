Cannes Cuties Keith Powers, Davon Godchaux, Evan Ross, Chanel Iman & Ryan Destiny Dominate The French Riveria With Rémy Martin

Rémy Martin celebrated cinematic excellence at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival alongside posh power players, including actors, an NFL player, and a model.

The French Riviera was bustling with star power as Rémy Martin marked more than 25 years as an official supplier with a luxe, multi-day experience that blended cinema, style, and some serious sips.

Fresh off its 300th anniversary, the iconic cognac house turned the Cannes Film Festival into its own red carpet playground, hosting a glam guest list that included supermodel Chanel Iman, her (terrifically turgid) hubby NFL star Davon Godchaux, and actors Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny, and Evan Ross.

The crew soaked up the sun and the spotlight during a string of curated events: a private screening of A Private Life, yacht rides along the Côte d’Azur, and gourmet pairings that had guests raising their glasses all week long.

Must be niiiiiiiice!

Things didn’t stop at the shoreline, however, Rémy Martin made waves at the ultra-exclusive amfAR After Party and popped up at Monaco Race Week, blending fashion, film, and philanthropy in signature smooth style.

On the cocktail front, the brand reports that it served up a buzzy mix of custom drinks like the citrusy Rémy Sidecar, the bold Rémy Espresso, and the sparkling Riviera Collins, all featuring Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal.

What do YOU think about the stars sizzling the Cannes Film Festival with Rémy Martin?

If you’d like to sip on some Cannes-worthy Rémy cocktails of your own, check out the recipes below!

Cocktail Recipes:

The Rémy Sidecar Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cointreau Lemon juice



The Rémy Espresso Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Espresso Coffee liqueur Simple syrup



The Rémy Riviera Collins Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Lemon Juice Simple Syrup Sparkling Water Lemon Wheel Branded Cherry



Follow along on social media at: Instagram @RemyMartin |#RemyMartin