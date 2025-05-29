Movies

Sharon Duncan-Brewster Stars In 'Ballerina' [Photos]

‘Ballerina’ Exclusive Photos: Sharon Duncan-Brewster Brings Ruska Roma Reverence To John Wick Universe

Published on May 29, 2025

Ballerina is taking the John Wick universe in a twinkle-toed new direction, and we’ve got exclusive photos of a key character played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

In an exclusive reveal, BOSSIP can confirm that Duncan-Brewster plays Nogi, a pivotal mentor figure in Ballerina, the highly anticipated spinoff starring Ana de Armas as Eve, a deadly assassin trained by the Ruska Roma. While the franchise is known for stylish violence and sleek assassins, Ballerina shifts the focus toward mentorship, emotional legacy, and inner transformation, with Nogi at the center of that evolution.

Exclusive photos, which you can see below, offer a first look at Duncan-Brewster’s intense presence as Nogi—a woman whose mentorship and influence over Eve is just as powerful as any weapon.

Who Is Nogi in Ballerina?

Unlike many characters in the Wick-verse who operate in the shadows or rely on brute strength, a press release reports that Nogi is all about precision, emotionally and philosophically. She’s a high-ranking figure within the Ruska Roma, guiding Eve with a mix of strict tradition and radical empathy.

Described as being “complex,” she’s not a simple mentor or moral compass. She challenges Eve, holds her accountable, and pushes her to grow beyond revenge. In many ways, Nogi is what makes Ballerina different from the mainline John Wick films.

In Ballerina, Duncan-Brewster draws on the deep and often unspoken legacy of Black women who have, across generations and cultures, been the backbone of families and communities; the wise guardians, stewards, protectors, and confidantes who nurture resilience and growth even in the harshest of circumstances. Her Nogi is described as not a “one-dimensional guardian” but a force whose encouragement and challenge embolden Eve to rewrite the very rules of survival and power.

What Is Ballerina About?

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6. Check out an official film description below.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

