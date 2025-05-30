‘Savor The City’ Exclusive Clip: Chef Jernard Visits The Spice Suite & The First Black-Owned Strip Mall in D.C.

TV One’s Savor The City pulled up to the nation’s capital for an episode that’s less about the plate and more about the power behind it. This week, Chef Jernard sits down with entrepreneur and visionary Angel Gregorio, the woman behind The Spice Suite and Black and Forth—D.C.’s first Black-owned strip mall offering commercial retail space exclusively for Black-owned businesses.

What started as a simple spice shop has grown into a fully realized ecosystem where Black women not only run the stores, but they also own the moment. From salons to pop-ups to block-party-style farmers markets, Angel has redefined what it means to create community through commerce—and she’s just getting started.

A New Blend Is Brewing

Chef Jernard opens the conversation with a playful question that leads to one of the most exciting announcements of the episode.

“The word on the street is, is that you’re building a high-end coffee shop,” he says.

With a laugh, Angel checks his source—but confirms the rumor is true.

“What street?” she replies. “That is true. That’s true.”

The upcoming space, Something Suite, will showcase globally inspired coffee and tea curated by Angel herself, as well as baked goods from Black culinary talent.

“I will curate the coffees and teas through my travels. So I’ve been so far to Turkey [and] Morocco for coffee and tea specifically,” she explains.

But Angel doesn’t stop at flavor. She’s also using the space to give visibility to underrepresented pastry creators.

“The pastries will be featured from Black pastry chefs and bakers, right? Whether they’re formal pastry chefs or just home bakers, they will sell their pastries.”

It’s a continuation of her mission to uplift overlooked communities through intentional retail design.

“Every time I can identify a subset of us that needs to be supported a little bit more, then I try to do that.”

What a powerful way to share the wealth and uplift others with your platform.

Pop-Ups With Purpose

That same commitment to inclusivity is behind the Black and Forth Farmers Market, where Angel makes space for Black farmers shut out of traditional marketplaces.

“We know Black farmers are just underrepresented at farmers markets, especially in D.C. So I created like a block party with produce, and we call it a farmer’s market. Every second and fourth Sunday from April to November is where we host our Black and Forth Farmers Market.”

She’s not just creating moments—she’s building something consistent and sustainable. Chef Jernard admires the regularity and the way the community continues to pour into itself.

“Oh, I like that. So it’s ongoing, where it’s not a one-time thing—you continue to sow into each other.”

Angel agrees and emphasizes that this consistency is the foundation of her vision.

“Yeah, and the goal is to build, continue to build community as much as we can.”

A goal that continues with her every endeavor!

Not Protest—Practice

The conversation shifts into deeper territory as Angel names a truth many avoid: supporting Black businesses shouldn’t just be a reaction to trauma.

“It’s important, I think, that—especially at a time like now—where supporting Black businesses is just essential, right? It can’t… we can’t just keep doing this out of protest. We gotta buy the block because it is the best place to shop. It is the best option. Not because the other people failed us.”

According to Angel, when we move with intention instead of anger, true change can take root.

“When we shift that perspective, then it’ll become what we do and how we do business, and not this thing we do when we’re angry.”

Her message is as much for consumers as it is for business owners.

“We keep doing it like it’s a tantrum…but that is not sustainable for us or for you as the consumer. You won’t continue to keep that business’s product in your home, and we can’t keep our doors open if you don’t see us as vital.”

Chef Jernard is clearly moved, closing with heartfelt appreciation for Angel’s work.

“Now, Angel—you are the epitome of everything that we need in this world. You.”

