Rihanna's Father Ronald Fenty Dies At 70
Prayers Up: Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passed Away At 70
According to TMZ, Ronald Fenty, father of superstar Rihanna, has passed away at the age of 70.
Sources with direct knowledge say he died in L.A. after dealing with an illness. Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty, was seen earlier in the week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While RiRi wasn’t visible in the photos, insiders say she was present as well, staying out of the public eye during the emotional moment.
Ronald Fenty, originally from Barbados, leaves behind several children and a legacy tied closely to one of the world’s most influential entertainers. Messages of support and sympathy have poured in from fans around the world as the family navigates this difficult time.
More news to come as the story develops.
