Hate Crime: Black Man Beaten And Berated With N-Word By Indiana Biker Gang In Viral Video

Source: photo_chaz

Despite right-wingers’ most delusional and gaslighting attempts to convince people otherwise, racism is still alive and well in the United States of America in the year 2025. We’re not talking about systemic racism or other forms of less tangible bigotry, we’re talking about the classic, violent, American racism that the good ol’ boys’ Grannies used to make. That real s**t—s**t to make you feel s**t.

According to a WANE post, such an incident occurred on Saturday night, May 31, at Pike’s Pub, a bar in Fort Wayne, Ind. While the chain of events leading up to the racist melee is still somewhat unclear, police say they received a call about a drunk individual who was being asked to leave the property, but before they could arrive on the scene, all hell had broken loose. Pub owner Kelley Rost told police that the unidentified man refused to pay his tab, but we’ll take that claim with a half cup of salt.

A video of the incident is currently flooding the timelines of every social media platform on your phone right now. The recording begins with a group of aggressive white men in black leather vests emblazoned with “Outlaw” surrounding a larger Black man wearing a reflective safety vest. Numerous social media users have identified the white men as members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. WANE notes that an Outlaws MC was subject to a federal investigation claiming that he was “engaged in extortion and the distribution of prescription drugs” on behalf of the larger group.

The Black male victim of the white men’s hate crime was taken to the hospital to be treated and listed in “fair” condition. However, he chose not to participate in the police investigation upon being questioned. As of yesterday, no arrests have been made.

The surrounding community is righteously indignant at the situation and has made it their business to stand outside the bar in protest of the beating. The bar did not open on Saturday, and both the Facebook and Instagram pages have been deactivated.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker reacted to the post alongside hundreds of others on social media, saying, “I must say it was very disturbing to watch. I am seeking answers as I am sure many of you are too.”

We’ll see how much the city of Fort Wayne cares about a Black man who was nearly lynched by a pack of white thugs by how long it takes Mayor Tucker and her police department to make some arrests.