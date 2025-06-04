Upset ON: Offset Deactivates Social Media After Implying Cardi B’s New Boo Stefon Diggs Might ‘Die’ Over His Son Wave’s Identical Braids

The drama between Cardi B and Offset doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, thanks to upset Offset’s latest post.

Source: Catherine Powell

The “WAP” rapper has offered some more insight into her relationship with Offset and why she had no choice but to leave. Just one day after making her new romance with Stefon Diggs Instagram-official, Cardi opened up about her mindset now in contrast to when she was with Offset, admitting that she might “end up killing” him if they were still together.

Cardi took to her favorite venting outlet, X Spaces, on Tuesday, June 3, to talk about her hard launch with the NFL star, thanking the fans who have “been so supportive” while slamming those who haven’t.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was,” she began, per People. “How tired, how mentally drained I was. Drained, drained, drained. Couldn’t eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.” Cardi continued, “I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

The musician went on to say that if she was still in that relationship, “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so…it was just getting too much.”

Shortly before hard-launching their relationship, Cardi and Diggs went viral when videos of them at a yacht party surfaced. She later used pictures from that same celebration to make their relationship Instagram-official.

Unsurprisingly, Offset didn’t like to see his estranged wife flaunting her new relationship, tweeting, “Good roll out n PR.” According to Billboard, he also let off a series of tweets raging over his and Cardi’s son, Wave, allegedly having the same hairstyle as Diggs.

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

He has since deactivated his X account and his Instagram accounts.

The former couple is currently in the midst of a messy divorce, with the most recent development coming as the former Migos member asked Cardi for spousal support. This led to an angry reaction from the New York native on X Spaces, where she outed him for allegedly not helping with their children financially, and saying she wanted him to “die slow.”

Cardi even claimed that Offset’s behaviors during their on-again, off-again relationship affected her third pregnancy in negative ways.

“It’s more than the cheating,” she claimed on X Spaces, according to Billboard. “It’s the constant lies, the gaslighting—it was really messing up my with my head…I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn’t eat, I was so depressed.”