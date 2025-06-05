‘House On Fire’ Exclusive: Miyake-Mugler Members Yusef, Exotic & Chanel Talk Bringing Ballroom Excellence To BET+

Source:

House on Fire is striking a match once more, this time on BET+, and the revered House of Miyake Mugler is ready to burn brighter than ever.



Source: HOUSE ON FIRE

When House on Fire first premiered via World of Wonder productions, it offered an unprecedented glimpse into the chosen family dynamics, fashion, and fierceness of Miyake Mugler, a venerated name in the global ballroom community. Now, as the docuseries makes its high-profile return on BET+, executive producer and house father Yusef Miyake Mugler says the moment is more than just a comeback—it’s a long-overdue cultural reckoning.

Source: Santiago Felipe

“I am elated,” Yusef told BOSSIP. “I was happy about World of Wonder taking a chance and really putting us in a space that wasn’t there, helping create this space. That was a big deal. We’ve talked to a lot of networks, and people were scared of this: people of color, Black, trans, queer, fabulous—not the stereotypical type of people you would normally see on television.”

That risk is now a reward as House on Fire lands at the historically Black entertainment giant, and for Yusef “Exotic” Miyake-Mugler, it’s nothing short of “full circle.”

“I am freaked out and so happy that this is happening,” he told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “To be on such a major platform, where we can have a new audience…just when we thought we were fizzing down and settling out, like, ‘All right, y’all, we don’t gotta talk about House on Fire no more,’ and bam—here we go.”

For cast member and ballroom bombshell Exotic Miyake Mugler, the BET homecoming is a cultural shift. “

I’ve been a BET fan since I can remember, since I was a kid,” he said. “And seeing that they are invested in our stories as a community is empowering.”

He added,

“This is a turning point. In our Black and Brown community, we are not the most accepted and probably the most hated when it comes to who we are. This shows that change is happening. That change is here.”

Source: Santiago Felipe

The show centers around the real-life joys and challenges of the Miyake Mugler family, featuring everything from ballroom competitions to deeply personal conversations about identity, acceptance, and ambition. It’s also a space where vulnerability and humor coexist, thanks in part to standout cast member Chanel Miyake Mugler, a proud trans woman and a beacon of representation.

Source: Santiago Felipe

Known for her comedic timing, Chanel said she’s traded stand-up stages, as seen on the show, for the studio and social media.

“I’m working on Reels and I have a podcast coming out. I think there’s more to the silly shit going on in the world that I can talk about and give my little funny kick to it.”

In the ballroom world, the name Miyake Mugler carries weight and mystery. When asked what it takes to become part of the house, the cast was careful yet clear, saying it takes “Nerve and thick skin.”

Yusef described it more abstractly:

“It’s an unspoken thing…You either have it or you don’t.”

That intangible essence shines through in every episode, and it’s something that cast members Aja and Olivia Lux, currently on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, embody.

“To see them bring all of what they know and put it on a big stage it’s heartwarming,” said Exotic. “It makes me wanna cry sometimes. It lets me know what we’re doing really goes further than we ever imagined.”

Of course, as with any family, chosen or otherwise, drama is inevitable and Yusef didn’t hesitate to name the biggest household handfuls:

“It’s not a doubt it’s Brooklyn and Ms. Leyna [Bloom],” he said, laughing. “Those two pains in my ass. But it’s all good. We fight and we love on each other, and sometimes we don’t love on each other at the end. That’s just what family is all about.”

Source: Santiago Felipe

Source: Santiago Felipe

Whether it’s conflict or camaraderie, House on Fire doesn’t shy away from realness. That raw authenticity is exactly what viewers—old and new—will connect with, said Exotic.

“Hopefully they can see themselves in our stories, in our house, and what we do,” he said. “Once they see us on TV, they can feel like, ‘Oh wow. Maybe there is a place for me in this world.’”

House On Fire is now streaming on BET+.

[zype id="68406ed529c7900001ce061d"]