Savor The City: Chef Jernard Tries Calabash African Kitchen

Savor The City: Chef Jernard Samples Senegambian Cuisine At Las Vegas’ Calabash African Kitchen

Published on June 6, 2025

Did you know that in between hitting Vegas slots, you can get jollof rice and Egusi soup? Now you do, thanks to TV One’s latest episode of Savor The City.
In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode, we see Chef Jernard Wells meeting Oulay Ceesay Fisher, the owner of Calabash African Kitchen. Olulay opened the restaurant after missing the cuisines of her home countries. And, after noticing a lack of African cuisine in her Nevada community, she brought the traditional flavors of Senegal and Gambia to Las Vegas.
Known for its bold African flavors, Calabash offers jollof-inspired dishes that originate from Gambia and Senegal. The bold Senegambian cuisine features delicious dishes like whole red snapper, lamb chops, red stew, and “Chu” Egusi soup.
Chef Jernard asks Olulay about her style of jollof rice since the African dish is highly debated by foodies, and she shares that hers is made in the traditional style of her heritage. She also drops knowledge about the history of the dish.
“My jollof is the original jollof from the Senegambian people,” says Olulay. “Actually, jollof is a tribe, the jollof from Senegambia, that’s a language, that’s a tribe, that’s the people. So, we own jollof even though the Nigerians and Ghanians made it famous,” she shares.
Chef Jernard tastes the rice and appreciates the flavor profile that’s savory, with “a little hint of smokiness.”
Then it’s time for him to taste the whole red snapper that’s seasoned overnight with lemon, ginger, garlic, and peppers. Chef Jernard tastes it and is blown away.
Take an exclusive look below!

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!
Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond. Join Chef Jernard Wells on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants. Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time.
New episodes of Savor the City air every Thursday at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Come back next Friday for more recaps—same time, same plate.
