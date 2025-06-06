Savor The City: Chef Jernard Samples Senegambian Cuisine At Las Vegas’ Calabash African Kitchen

Savor The City: Chef Jernard Tries Calabash African Kitchen
“My jollof is the original jollof from the Senegambian people,” says Olulay. “Actually, jollof is a tribe, the jollof from Senegambia, that’s a language, that’s a tribe, that’s the people. So, we own jollof even though the Nigerians and Ghanians made it famous,” she shares.Chef Jernard tastes the rice and appreciates the flavor profile that’s savory, with “a little hint of smokiness.” Then it’s time for him to taste the whole red snapper that’s seasoned overnight with lemon, ginger, garlic, and peppers. Chef Jernard tastes it and is blown away.
About Chef Jenard’s Savor The CityGet ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells! Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond. Join Chef Jernard Wells on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants. Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time. New episodes of Savor the City air every Thursday at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Come back next Friday for more recaps—same time, same plate.
