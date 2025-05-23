Television

Chef Jernard Visits Charleston's Daddy's Girls Bakery

‘Savor The City’: Chef Jernard Tries Charleston Chewie Poundcake At Daddy’s Girls Bakery

Published on May 23, 2025

TV One’s Savor The City features the sweetest place in Charleston, S.C., and BOSSIP’s got exclusive deets!

This week, Chef Jernard is in historic Charleston, South Carolina, at Daddy’s Girls Bakery. Known for satisfying the Lowcountry’s sweet tooth one treat at a time, it’s the heartfelt creation of Nate and Chasity Brown, a dynamic husband and wife duo blending baking mastery with artistic flair.

What began as a side hustle at poetry events has blossomed into a beloved brick-and-mortar shop, inspired by the arrival of their second set of twins and fourth daughter.

Chef Jernard meets with the couple at their sweet shop to learn about their specialties, including ice cream in delicious flavors like strawberry, sweet potato bourbon, and chewie.

The chewie flavor is based on the famed Charleston Chewies, a dessert bar made with brown butter and chopped pecans.

Chef Jernard samples the chewie ice cream, and he’s blown away.

“It’s really good, it almost gives a note of molasses,” says the chef.

Following that, he digs into the chewie pound cake and listens as Nate details the sweet treat.

“We take our vanilla pouncake which is already a banger, and we add another banger to it, which is our Charleston chewies,” says Nate. “This started off as an experiment in the kitchen, but now it’s so popular we have to put limits on the slices in the shop.”

Chef Jernard then tries the cake and is blown away.

“That’s grandmama right there,” he says in between bites. “That’s that pound cake right there on Sundays, when we get outta church,” he says, recalling his grandma serving him the sweet treat after Sunday service.

Take an exclusive look below!

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond. Join Chef Jernard Wells on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants. Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community and cuisine, one bite at a time. 

 

New episodes of Savor the City air every Thursday at 8 p.m./7c. Come back next Friday for more recaps—same time, same plate.

