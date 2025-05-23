‘Savor The City’: Chef Jernard Tries Charleston Chewie Poundcake At Daddy’s Girls Bakery

TV One’s Savor The City features the sweetest place in Charleston, S.C., and BOSSIP’s got exclusive deets!

Source: TV One

This week, Chef Jernard is in historic Charleston, South Carolina, at Daddy’s Girls Bakery. Known for satisfying the Lowcountry’s sweet tooth one treat at a time, it’s the heartfelt creation of Nate and Chasity Brown, a dynamic husband and wife duo blending baking mastery with artistic flair.

Source: Savor The City

What began as a side hustle at poetry events has blossomed into a beloved brick-and-mortar shop, inspired by the arrival of their second set of twins and fourth daughter.

Chef Jernard meets with the couple at their sweet shop to learn about their specialties, including ice cream in delicious flavors like strawberry, sweet potato bourbon, and chewie.

Source: Savor The City

The chewie flavor is based on the famed Charleston Chewies, a dessert bar made with brown butter and chopped pecans.

Chef Jernard samples the chewie ice cream, and he’s blown away.

“It’s really good, it almost gives a note of molasses,” says the chef.

Source: Savor The City

Following that, he digs into the chewie pound cake and listens as Nate details the sweet treat.

“We take our vanilla pouncake which is already a banger, and we add another banger to it, which is our Charleston chewies,” says Nate. “This started off as an experiment in the kitchen, but now it’s so popular we have to put limits on the slices in the shop.”

Source: Savor The City

Chef Jernard then tries the cake and is blown away.

“That’s grandmama right there,” he says in between bites. “That’s that pound cake right there on Sundays, when we get outta church,” he says, recalling his grandma serving him the sweet treat after Sunday service.

