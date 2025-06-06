Dept. Of Dumbahh: Education Secretary Linda McMahon Exposes Ignorance On American History, Tulsa Massacre

Source: Chip Somodevilla

Donald Trump had a mandate from his voters to ensure that white privilege continues to thrive in America, and despite his general ineptitude, he is delivering on that demand.

A disturbingly large part of Trump’s cabinet is unqualified, unreasonable and likely unvetted beyond their level of orange obsequiousness. Linda McMahon was named Secretary of Education despite never having worked for a school or school district a day in her life. Her only skill set is getting filthy rich from her days as a WWE executive and Vince McMahon’s wife.

According to NewsOne, Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) recently brought McMahon’s unworthiness to light during a congressional hearing where McMahon was asked to define specifically which parts of history and education constitute “DEI.” Lee asked some very simple questions that are easy to answer and, well…

“Would it be ‘illegal DEI’ for a lesson plan on the Tulsa Race Massacre?” Lee asked McMahon. “I’d have to get back to you on that,” McMahon said. “Do you know what the Tulsa Race Massacre is?” Lee asked. “I’d like to look into it more and get back to you on it,” McMahon replied.

Yes, this actually happened. Peep the video below.

McMahon wasn’t asked about how many Black people were killed by racist white folks; she wasn’t asked what date the Tulsa Massacre happened (although the 104th anniversary was just five days ago); she wasn’t asked what the name of the town was that was burned to the ground. She was simply asked if she knew what it was in the most general terms possible.

And Linda McMahon had no clue. She should be embarrassed, but she’s not and that’s the problem. Rep. Lee took to Twitter (we are never calling it “X”) to further voice her incredulity with McMahon’s responses.

Lee spoke more on the issue during an interview with TheGrio:

“Even if Secretary McMahon was better versed in American history, there is no doubt her department would further attempt to whitewash history and ensure students don’t have access to the facts,” Lee told TheGrio, adding that the Trump administration’s “lack of knowledge, denial of history, and open racism” doesn’t mean students across the country “should be deprived of learning opportunities or access to a quality education.”

America is cooked.