Idris Elba Teams Up With John Cena In 'Heads Of State' Trailer

Two ‘Heads Of State’ Are Better Than One: UK Prime Minister Idris Elba Teams Up With President John Cena To Stop A Global Conspiracy In Bonkers Final Trailer

Published on June 6, 2025

Could you team up with your biggest hater?

Heads Of State asset

Source: Prime Video

Imagine a world where John Cena is U.S. President (which isn’t so far-fetched) and Idris Elba is U.K, Prime Minister.

Now add Jack Quaid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, big explosions, and add tongue-in-cheek humor into the mix and you have Prime Video’s Heads of State—a bonkers throwback to the golden era of cheesy action-comedies that we love.

Check out the trailer below:

Based on the bonkers trailer, we’re in for a helluva ride with U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and his rival President Will Derringer (John Cena) who become the targets of a ruthless foreign adversary who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces.

Heads Of State asset

Source: Prime Video

To survive, the beefing blokes must begrudgingly join forces and work together with the help of brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Heads Of State asset

Source: Prime Video

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the explosive film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles.

Returning for their second go-round (Suicide Squad), Elba and Cena are a hilariously dysfunctional duo who will surely pack living rooms this upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Heads Of State asset

Source: Prime Video

“It was fun doing that whole tit for tat that he and I did in Suicide Squad, but with different characters,” said Elba in an interview with EW.

“John’s very funny. He’s a big improvisational guy, so there was lots of that. When we left Suicide Squad, we wanted to work together again, and this was the perfect storm—we got to do a lot together, and it’s an old school two-hander—he’s playing a funny guy and I’m playing the straight man.”

Heads of State premieres July 2 on Prime Video!

