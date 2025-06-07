Idris Elba Teams Up With John Cena In 'Heads Of State' Trailer
Two ‘Heads Of State’ Are Better Than One: UK Prime Minister Idris Elba Teams Up With President John Cena To Stop A Global Conspiracy In Bonkers Final Trailer
Could you team up with your biggest hater?
Imagine a world where John Cena is U.S. President (which isn’t so far-fetched) and Idris Elba is U.K, Prime Minister.
Now add Jack Quaid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, big explosions, and add tongue-in-cheek humor into the mix and you have Prime Video’s Heads of State—a bonkers throwback to the golden era of cheesy action-comedies that we love.
Check out the trailer below:
Based on the bonkers trailer, we’re in for a helluva ride with U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and his rival President Will Derringer (John Cena) who become the targets of a ruthless foreign adversary who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces.
To survive, the beefing blokes must begrudgingly join forces and work together with the help of brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the explosive film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles.
Returning for their second go-round (Suicide Squad), Elba and Cena are a hilariously dysfunctional duo who will surely pack living rooms this upcoming 4th of July weekend.
“It was fun doing that whole tit for tat that he and I did in Suicide Squad, but with different characters,” said Elba in an interview with EW.
“John’s very funny. He’s a big improvisational guy, so there was lots of that. When we left Suicide Squad, we wanted to work together again, and this was the perfect storm—we got to do a lot together, and it’s an old school two-hander—he’s playing a funny guy and I’m playing the straight man.”
Heads of State premieres July 2 on Prime Video!
- *Moesha Diary Music* Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Leaked Chatty Patty Sessions
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
- ‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She's Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo'd Up Boat Pics
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Christianly Confesses That 'Narcissim' Led Him To Father A Child Outside Of Marriage With Ex-Wife Gizelle Bryant
-
Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion