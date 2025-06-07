GloRilla Glows In ‘Typa’ Video With NFL Flame Xavier Legette & A Candid Cameo From Keyshia Cole

GloRilla just dropped the visuals for “Typa,” and it’s a whole cinematic experience full of fine men, real talk and a healthy dose of hood fairytale energy.

Source: Kayla Oaddams

After teasing fans for weeks, Big Glo finally served the full video for her highly anticipated single “Typa,” and she did not disappoint. The track samples Keyshia Cole’s 2005 heartbreak anthem “Love,” so it was only right that Ms. Cole herself pulled up for a guest appearance. The two had a whole healing through the pain moment by the waves.

Before the saltwater therapy session in the video, we get a surprise performance from Carolina Panthers wide receiver, Xavier Legette, who pops out as Glo’s ride or die love interest. That man didn’t just catch passes on the field he caught Glo’s heart and bailed her outta jail.

Now, for those not up on Xavier Legette, the man is country and proud. He went viral last year for saying raccoon is his go to meal and that onions and peppers were “too exotic.” Glo said, “Gimme that.” And honestly? We love a southern man who’s built Ford tough and still soft on his woman. That’s the typa energy Glo raps about in her song.

Ok, now back to the video! Glo finds herself posted up at the beach looking all kinds of conflicted. Enter Keyshia Cole, goddess of heartbreak anthems and therapist of the sand. Dressed like an R&B goddess, she sits Glo down and drops gems that every girl in love needs to hear.

“So Keyshia, have you ever been with somebody that make you wanna be a better version of yourself, but you scared to show them the worst parts of yourself?” Glo asks. Cole responds, “If you don’t show them who you really are, how will you know if they truly love you?” And just when we thought we’d caught our breath, she seals it with: “Love is a grown man’s business.”

The moment was real, and honestly, it made perfect sense for Keyshia to show up and pass the torch. She’s already said she sees herself in Glo, telling Angela Yee on Way Up:

“I like Glo. She remind me of me. She little, petite, crazy, talk s—, funny. She’s so cute, and I like the way she be rapping…So, she’s cool.”

GloRilla’s summer is only heating up! She’s set to hit the BET Awards stage on June 9, then she’s heading to Hot 97’s Summer Jam, Essence Festival of Culture, and throwing her first annual Glo Bash in Memphis this July.

Check out the video below!