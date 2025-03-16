Celebrity

Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hunxho... Again

Single… Again? Keyshia Cole Seemingly Confirms Split From Hunxho, Talks ‘Next Relationship’

Published on March 16, 2025

Keyshia Cole x Hunxho

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A wise woman once said “if he ain’t gonna love you the way he should, then let him go” and it seems Keyshia Cole may have finally taken her own advice.

In a video of herself shopping to replace what she lost in the LA wildfires, Keyshia seemingly confirmed that she is very much single.

“Starting all over kinda sucks, I don’t own ONE Black Bag so I’m in here getting what I need…not having a man in my life also sucks. Come pay for these bags BAE,” she said in an Instagram story.

She also went on to repost a video about the importance of date night for couples with her own thoughts saying,

“Love this Idk why [but I] feel like my next relationship is going to be everything I’ve always imagined it should be… A man who can understands this is a great man! And there will be no nookie until this is in place.”

Keyshia and Hunxho’s love story is one with plenty of twists and turns. The two have gone through a series of public breakups with the “In These Jordans” rapper being accused of cheating on the R&B diva and even fathering a child during their relationship.

Still, there’s been some happy moments between the two as they both went inside their piggy banks to spoil one another with lavish birthday gifts last year. Hunxho gifted the 43-year-old songstress a custom AP watch and Maybach truck for hers and she was seen alongside the rapper as he celebrated his 25th. Shortly after, however, Keyshia labeled herself single and popped out with a diamond ring shaped like a broken heart.

My new ring cause yea. Nasty work,” she wrote at the time.

Keyshia also let fans know that she was unhappy with Hunxho’s lack of planning romantic outings during a livestream earlier this month. She claimed that she hadn’t been on a date “in a long time” and that she was “pretty f**king single.”

Here’s to hoping that love has Keyshia’s back this time around!

