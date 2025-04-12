Music

GloRilla Shines At Coachella, Debuts New Single

GloChella! GloRilla Makes Her Coachella Debut, Drops New Single And Talks Giving Up Alcohol

Published on April 12, 2025

GloRilla performs 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer

GloRilla is on a mission to prove she’s here to stay, and her Coachella debut may have just sealed the deal

The Memphis rapper took to the big stage in the desert and delivered one of the most heralded performances of the weekend while simultaneously headlining her first major tour. Festival goers were treated to a bevy of Big Glo’s hits and also got the chance to preview her latest single, which samples Keyshia Cole‘s hit, “Love.”

Her Glorious Tour will continue in Las Vegas on April 12, and she’ll hit both Los Angeles and Oakland before heading back to Coachella for weekend two. She’ll also make an appearance at the annual Roots Picnic on May 31. Continuing her dominance as one of the industry’s hottest rap acts, GloRilla has started 2025 with a bang. Though she went home empty-handed, she was nominated for two awards at this year’s Grammys and was recently honored with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s Women In Music event.

Perhaps her success this year can be attributed to a lifestyle change she embarked on to start 2025. After announcing her North American tour, GloRilla also invited fans to take part in a fast to increase discipline and promote good health. The 30-day fast which included finishing a book, working out three times per week and staying out of clubs. Though it helped her prepare for her busy touring schedule, there was one element of the fast she struggled with most.

“I probably say that drinking [was the hardest to avoid], but I’m not a drinker anyway. I don’t take shots unless it’s occasionally. I drink margaritas,” she said during an interview with BET. “I [had] a lot of stuff to do like the game events–All-Star Weekend and the Super Bowl. I had shows, and I couldn’t drink. I normally like to prep myself with a little drinky drink. But I couldn’t do that.”

She continued,

“Some people did it with me and that did make it easier, the few people that did. When everybody was around just drinking, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I was trying to stay away from them.”

Nonetheless, that GloRilla reign doesn’t seem to be drying up any time soon. Cheers to that!

