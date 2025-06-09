‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Docuseries Featuring Drake, Jermaine Dupri & ATL’s Most Premiere POLEfressionals Coming To STARZ

Source: STARZ

It’s time to strap on your platforms and wipe the pole, as STARZ is announcing the release of a documentary highlighting one of the world’s most revered strip clubs.

Magic City: An American Fantasy is coming to the network for your professional cake-clapping pleasure with an enticing and enthralling five-part docuseries set to premiere on Friday, August 15.

Hosted by history, dripping in diamonds and led by pole pros-turned-power players, the series peels back the layers of Magic City’s mystique from the pole to the pulpit and spills the secrets behind how this ATL hotspot became a cultural crown jewel.

Executive produced by Drake and Jermaine Dupri, a press release reports that the series dives deep into the glitter, grit, and game-changing glow-up of the ATL club that turned trap anthems into platinum plaques and dancers into legends.

Viewers can expect real and raw reflections from celeb clientele like 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaq, Quavo, Killer Mike and Big Boi, all sharing raw recollections of their time at the infamous club.

The show also takes fans behind the curtain with founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, who built the business brick by brick.

Magic City: An American Fantasy also centers the women behind the fantasy, including the dancers of past and present like GiGi McGuire, the DJs, and the dream-makers who transformed the club into a feminine fortress of fame and financial freedom.

According to an official release, the docuseries originally made waves at SXSW 2024, earning early buzz for its storytelling. Directed by Charles Todd (Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away) and produced by Scheme Engine, a BIPOC-owned studio focused on telling stories through a diverse, dynamic lens. STARZ adds that creator Cole Brown leads a team of execs, including Bayan Joonam, Devin Amar and Alex Kaplan, with producers Ashley Brooke and Marlowe Blue in the mix.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Magic City: An American Fantasy will debut on August 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S., immediately following the season finale of BMF. Remaining episodes will air weekly on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. In Canada, the premiere airs at 11:00 pm ET/PT on August 15, with subsequent episodes airing Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.