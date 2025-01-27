Starz Reveals First Look At 'Raising Kanan' Season 4
Let’s Pardi: Starz Reveals First Look At Raq, B-Rilla (Played By Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Boo) & More In ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 4
*SPOILERS AHEAD IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED SEASON 3*
After months of growing hype, Starz finally announced the return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4--arguably the best of the Power Books–on Friday, March 7.
In Season 4, fans can expect to see new cast members Pardison Fontaine (Megan Thee Stallion’s ex) as “B-Rilla” and Chris Redd as “Early Tyler” joining series stars Patina Miller as formidable drug queenpin “Raquel Thomas,” MeKai Curtis as the ruthless “Kanan Stark,” Joey Bada$$ as the unpredictable “Unique,” and Tony Danza as the notorious Italian mobster “Stefano Marchetti.”
The star-studded cast also includes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as “Snaps and Pop,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” and Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox.”
Check out the first images below:
The long-awaited new season picks up after the shocking plot twist that set the stage for an even more intense return to South Jamaica, Queens.
“As the Thomas family navigates the fallout from their life-altering decisions, they remain oblivious to Unique’s return and the chilling consequences of his near-death experience,” per the press release.
Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Now, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.
Check out the teaser (released back in September) below:
For those late to the party, Season 1 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be available for FREE on the STARZ app and across participating OTT streaming and on-demand platforms beginning January 31 through February 28.
What are you most excited to see happen in Season 4? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter/videos from the cast’s appearance at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on the flip.
