Doechii Slams Trump’s Tyranny In BET Awards Acceptance Speech Amid ICE Raids In Los Angeles

The 2025 BET Awards took place on Monday, June 9, in Los Angeles, and Doechii used her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist to make a powerful statement, condemning Trump’s tyranny amid ongoing ICE raids.

Source: MICHAEL TRAN

As the awards show happened inside, it was a much different picture outside as the city of Los Angeles continued to protest, with residents fighting against the unlawful immigration raids going on throughout the city. When Doechii took the stage to accept her award, she used her speech to put a spotlight on the ongoing protests and even called out Donald Trump by name.

The “Denial Is a River” rapper began by highlighting the fact that it was her first time attending the BET Awards, praising her fellow nominees before admitting that “as much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building.”

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” Doechii said. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

The TDE artist is referencing the wave of immigration raids in Los Angeles that broke out last week, which led to clashes between protestors and law enforcement across the county. On Sunday, L.A. residents gathered around City Hall and the federal courthouse, bringing a major freeway to a stop in protest of Trump’s move to deploy the state’s National Guard. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been fighting along with the people of Los Angeles, formally requesting that the Trump Administration “rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles County and return them to my command.”

“People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza,” Doechii continued. “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it. Thank you, BET.”

